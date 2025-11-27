Subscribe

Released 14 years ago, this iconic Gulshan Kumar video is the only one in India with over 5 billion views

Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series, said that Shree Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including his own.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Nov 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Advertisement
The video, released on 10 May 2011 on T-Series’ Bhakti channel, features the late Gulshan Kumar.
The video, released on 10 May 2011 on T-Series’ Bhakti channel, features the late Gulshan Kumar.

Released 14 years ago, this iconic video of Gulshan Kumar has become the one and only YouTube video in India to garner over 5 billion views — the devotional video of Shree Hanuman Chalisa by T-Series is now part of the Top 10 most-viewed videos of all time globally.

Advertisement

The video, released on 10 May 2011 on T-Series’ Bhakti channel, features the late Gulshan Kumar. It has soulful vocals by Hariharan and a timeless composition by Lalit Sen.

At the time of writing this story, the Shree Hanuman Chalisa video had garnered an astounding 5,010,063,031 views on YouTube, serving as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of music and faith.

Also Read | ‘Hanuman’ spotted on Rapido in Bengaluru; viral video leaves netizens in splits

Reflecting on the milestone, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, said, “Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including mine. My father, Shri Gulshan Kumar ji, devoted his life to taking spiritual music to every household, and this milestone is a reflection of his vision.”

Advertisement

Bhushan said that crossing 5 billion views and also being YouTube’s top 10 most viewed videos of all time is not just a digital achievement — “it reflects the unwavering devotion people have in this country”.

Also Read | Here’s how I easily moved my music library from Spotify to YouTube Music

Top 10 YouTube videos, ranking above Shree Hanuman Chalisa

Globally, Shree Hanuman Chalisa’s rankings are dominated by videos of:

  • Baby Shark Dance – 16.38 billion views
  • Despacito – 8.85 billion views
  • Wheels on the Bus – 8.16 billion views
  • Bath Song – 7.28 billion views
  • Johny Johny Yes Papa – 7.12 billion views

Also Read | YouTube is testing an AI powered feature Elon Musk promised for X

Top YouTube videos in India

Trailing way behind Shree Hanuman Chalisa with less than 2 billion views, the Indian YouTube videos with the highest views are:

Advertisement
  • Punjabi song Lehenga – 1.8 billion views
  • Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman – 1.7 billion views
  • Rowdy Baby – 1.7 billion views

Zaroori Tha, Vaaste, Laung Laachi, Lut Gaye, Dilbar and Bum Bum Bole also take the top spots in India.

 
 
YouTube Videos
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentReleased 14 years ago, this iconic Gulshan Kumar video is the only one in India with over 5 billion views
Read Next Story