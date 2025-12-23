15 Best Christmas movies streaming on OTTs right now

As the holiday season arrives, many are turning to their favourite Christmas movies to get into the festive spirit. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming family film, a romantic holiday story, or an action-packed Christmas adventure, streaming platforms have a wide variety of options.

Here’s a roundup of some of the top Christmas movies to stream across OTT platforms:

My Secret Santa

A single mom struggling on Christmas after losing her job has just learned that her daughter has been accepted into an expensive snowboarding school. She learns that working at the ski resort would help reduce the school's costs, but there's only one job available — a seasonal Santa role.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jingle Bell Heist Two budding thieves team up to rob a posh London department store on Christmas Eve in this romantic comedy crime movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Dad Saved Christmas 2 A kidnapped Santa. A greedy toy store director. A magical mission. Salva and his son have 1 night to save Christmas

Where to watch: Netflix

Also Read | 7 AI prompts to turn your selfie into a christmas portrait

Oh. What. Fun.

A Texas housewife ensures Christmas is perfect for her husband and three kids each year, only to be completely taken for granted. This time, she has had enough and takes off. Her family then realises just how much work they've been offloading on her

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Champagne Problems A workaholic executive is sent to France around Christmas to secure the acquisition of a world-renowned Champagne brand. Allowing herself one night of tourism, she meets a man and has an instant connection. Back to work, she realises that he is the reluctant heir of the Champagne company she is trying to do business with.

Where to watch: Netflix

Also Read | Six Christmas dessert recipes that deserve a place on your holiday table

A Boy Called Christmas

This movie makes for a perfect Christmas Eve watch. It tells the tale of when the king promises a reward in exchange for a symbol of hope, and young Nikolas tries to help his father win the prize, only to find himself on an epic quest to reach a city of magic inhabited by elves.

Where to watch: Netflix

Falling for Christmas This rom-com is about a bratty heiress who loses her memory after a skiing accident. Staying in a cosy lodge while trying to figure out who she is, she forges a bond with its proprietor and his daughter.

Where to watch: Netflix

Holidate Recently single, Sloane Benson, is having an especially bad Christmas, and her family won’t stop bringing up her relationship status. She is then introduced to the concept of a “holidate” — someone you date only for holidays, with no romantic expectations.

Where to watch: Netflix

Family Switch A family of five, generationally disconnected and consumed by busy schedules, gets a powerful jolt of togetherness in this comedy movie, based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s 2010 children’s book Bedtime for Mommy. The family is forced to walk in each other’s shoes — literally — when they get body-swapped just before Christmas.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Actually This classic rom-com masterfully strings together a series of love stories, from the fairy-tale-esque to the utterly tear-jerking, all during the cheery buildup to Christmas.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Holiday

Two women from opposite sides of the pind trade homes over Christmas, and discover unexpected romance

Where to watch: Netflix

Something from Tiffany's This heartwarming rom-com tells the story of an accidental gift swap that leads to the ultimate love story.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Klaus This Academy Award nominee is based on the story of a reclusive toymaker in the quiet town of Smeerensburg who teaches an important lesson in empathy, kindness and spreading joy.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas This movie is a live-action take on Dr Seuss's " How the Grinch Stole Christmas, featuring Jim Carrey as the grumpy, green misfit.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Miracle on 34th Street What happens when Santa Claus is put on trial? This quirky movie delightfully explores the question as a sweet old man working as a department store Santa tries to prove he’s sane legally.