15th edition of International Sand Art Festival begins in Odisha, artists from across world showcase creativity

Konark (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): The 15th edition of the International Sand Art Festival, a renowned cultural event that annually takes place on the beautiful Chandrabhaga Beach, commenced near the historic Konark Sun Temple on Monday.

Coinciding with the 36th Konark Festival, the five-day cultural celebration runs until December 5, transforming the golden sands into an open-air gallery of stunning sculptures under the guidance of Padma Shri awardee Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, the festival brings together master sculptors from across the world, including participants from various Indian states and international artists from countries like Spain, Portugal, Japan, Sri Lanka, and Russia.

The festival brings together around 140 artists from India and abroad, competing to create mesmerising sand sculptures on daily themes focused on environmental awareness, women's empowerment, and cultural pride.

The festival is strategically held just two kilometres from the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Konark Sun Temple, offering visitors a unique blend of ancient architecture and ephemeral modern art.

This festival not only attracts international sand sculptors but also celebrates the talents of local artisans. The fusion of global perspectives and local flair creates a vibrant tapestry of artistic expression.

The festival aims to promote tourism, celebrate the rich artistry of sand sculpting, and provide a platform for artists to exchange ideas and techniques.

Visitors to the festival can witness the evolution of these ephemeral masterpieces throughout the event.

The sculptures, despite their temporary nature, leave a lasting impression due to their intricate details and the skilled hands that brought them to life.

The Sand Art Festival runs concurrently with the renowned Konark Dance Festival, where acclaimed maestros and ensembles perform classical Indian dance forms at the nearby open-air auditorium every evening from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. (ANI)