The second season of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, brings new challenges for the Dutton family as they battle a brutal winter and external threats. Cara and Jacob Dutton (Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford) lead the family through these struggles, with Jacob traveling to Bozeman for a legal case while Cara and Elizabeth “Liz” Dutton handle a deadly situation at home.

Spencer’s race against time Meanwhile, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) is on a perilous journey back home, with his return being crucial for the survival of the Dutton legacy. His wife, Alexandra, embarks on her own dangerous trans-Atlantic journey to reunite with him.

"With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana," the series synopsis states.

How '1923' fits into the Yellowstone timeline 1923 is the second Yellowstone prequel, following 1883 (released in 2021). The series chronicles the lives of Jacob and Cara Dutton, ancestors of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw in 1883. The story is set in the early 20th century, amid pandemics, drought, and the end of Prohibition.

When do new episodes air? New episodes of 1923 Season 2 are released every Sunday on Paramount+ at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (previous day). Episode 3, titled Wrap Thee in Terror, will air on March 9 at the same time.

Where to watch '1923' Season 2 Season 2 of 1923 is available exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly. Unlike Yellowstone, which airs on cable, 1923 is only accessible via streaming. Season 1 is also available on Paramount+ for those looking to catch up.

Episode schedule for Season 2 While the full schedule has not been officially released, reports suggest an eight-episode season. Here are the confirmed release dates:

Episode 3 – "Wrap Thee in Terror" – March 9

Episode 4 – March 16

Episode 5 – March 23

Episode 6 – March 30

Episode 7 – April 6

Episode 8 – April 13

Who are the Duttons in '1923'? The series follows Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who lead the family during a time of immense hardship. They are ancestors of Yellowstone protagonist John Dutton, with Jacob being the brother of James Dutton from 1883.

Set in the early 20th century, 1923 explores a period marked by pandemics, economic struggles, and political change, testing the resilience of the Dutton family as they fight to protect their land and legacy.

Production details Directors: Ben Richardson, Guy Ferland

Producers: Michael Friedman, David Glasser, Rajeev Malhotra, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Art Linson, John Linson

Cast: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar