1980 photo prompt ChatGPT: From celebs to ministers, who is joining the viral trend

A wave of nostalgia is sweeping across social media platforms as users turn to artificial intelligence to reimagine themselves in a bygone era. Using ChatGPT, netizens are transforming their modern selfies into authentic-looking 1980s portraits.

The viral trend has caught the attention of everyone from prominent politicians to fans of regional cinema, proving that the charm of the 80s remains timeless.

What is ChatGPT ’80s photo trend? The trend is to upload a photo to ChatGPT and ask it to render the same picture in a true ’80s style. Users can choose everything from clothing and hairstyles to lighting, backgrounds and photography style.

Many of the popular versions are based on popular movies from the 1980s, Bollywood, and family albums. The finished images often feature voluminous hair, colourful sarees, statement jewellery, classic studio backdrops and subtle film grain.

Union Minister joins the trend The retro AI trend received a high-profile boost when Union Minister Piyush Goyal participated by sharing an AI-generated 1980s-style image of himself on Instagram. The picture featured Goyal in a tailored suit and aviator sunglasses, complete with a sepia tint and a grainy, faded texture reminiscent of old photo albums.

Sharing the picture, the minister kept his caption simple: “Vibing to the 80s trend”.

The post quickly garnered traction, with many social media users reacting enthusiastically to the transformation. The classic Hindi cinema leading-man aesthetic prompted several users to playfully suggest that Goyal deserves to make a debut on the silver screen.

Reimagining South Indian cinema stars The viral AI trend has become a massive playground for cinema enthusiasts, with popular Instagram pages like ‘Promptgallery.ig’ leading the charge.

Netizens have been using detailed ChatGPT text prompts to transport contemporary South Indian leading ladies into a bygone era, replacing their modern glamour with the aesthetic of fictional heroines from old-school campus dramas.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In her AI-generated vintage avatar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu trades her contemporary red-carpet fashion for classic 1980s collegiate style. Her signature polished look is replaced with voluminous hair, dramatic side-partings, and a slightly messy finish that lends the portrait an authentic vintage feel.

Accentuating the old-school charm, her makeup is kept minimal with a small bindi, soft lips, defined eyes, and natural-looking skin, perfectly capturing the essence of a young college student from a decades-old movie.

Sai Pallavi Known for her natural screen presence, Sai Pallavi's retro transformation perfectly aligns with the 1980s analogue aesthetic. The AI prompts place her in nostalgic settings such as weathered college buildings, sunlit corridors, and streets lined with local-language signboards and bicycles.

View full Image View full Image Sai Pallavi retro look

Trisha Krishnan Trisha Krishnan’s AI-rendered throwback leans heavily into the era's quintessential retro fashion. Fans have used AI to generate portraits of her wearing high-waisted acid-wash jeans, wide belts, and tucked-in shirts.

The final result allows fans to envision exactly what Trisha would have looked like headlining a classic 1980s romantic drama.

View full Image View full Image Trisha Krishnan retro look

How to create an ’80s photo using ChatGPT? It is a relatively simple process: