Karnataka's 2% cess on movie tickets plus GST: Why MAI wants Shivakumar govt to rollback ‘unfair’ move

Alternative headlines- Tax-on-Tax: How Karnataka’s upcoming 2% cess on movie tickets violates GST reforms and impacts exhibitors, MAI claims

A trip to a multiplex in Karnataka is going to get costlier than before. Apart from paying for the film and overall experience, including premium formats such as IMAX and Dolby Cinema, plush seating and a wider range of food and beverage options, there's now an additional 2% cess. Ahead of the new levy rollout on September 30, we assess its cascading impact on consumer ticketing expenditures and the operational viability of theatre operators.

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Why MAI wants Karnataka govt to reconsider 2% cess on cinema tickets On Thursday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) raised concerns, predicting that the proposed 2% cess could inflate ticket prices, therefore affecting consumer demand and impacting overall film business. Talking to Live Mint, Kamal Gianchandani, President of MAI, explained, “From 30 September, cinemas would be under an obligation to collect 2% cess from the customers and then deposit it to the government.”

Impact on film exhibitors MAI urge the Karnataka Government to reconsider the proposed cess. Highlighting concerns of the body, Gianchandani said, "We are requesting the state government to reconsider it because this is negative for the cinema exhibition sector. This is negative for the film business, which was at a very difficult stage in the last five years post-COVID and finally managed to revive itself."

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2026 proved to be a better year for the film with big theatrical releases like Dhurandhar 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Border 2, Peddi, Hanuman Ansh, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and more. Gianchandani raises concern, “This is the first year where we have seen consistent footfalls and sustained supply of films. Regularly, films are doing well at the box office. At this juncture, when films are trying to revive theatres, there is a pushback because of this levy of 2% cess.”

Additional GST on cess MAI, in its official release, called the 2% levy 'anti-consumer' and contrary to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. Gianchandani shared, "The whole idea behind GST reform was to avoid tax on tax. Now if the state government levies a 2% cess, then there would be GST on this 2% cess, which means there will be tax on tax. We would get no input tax credit on this 2% cess, which defies the framework of GST."

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How expensive movie tickets will be Calculated at a 2% rate, a ₹300 movie ticket would attract a ₹6 cess, raising the subtotal to ₹306 before applicable GST.

Gianchandani shares his biggest worry for the future. "No matter how small the tax is, it creates a negative precedent for other state. Karnataka is the first state which is levying a 2% cess on movie tickets. It sets a wrong example for other states to follow."

"The government is trying to bring ease in doing business and simplify the structure. In Karnataka, it seems to be going in the other direction. It will be detrimental."

Gianchandani, who is also the CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & Chief Business Planning and Strategy PVR Limited, called the levy of additional tax "unfair."

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He ensured that while movie ticket prices in the state will see a rise, the prices of food and beverages in multiples remain unchanged.

The 2% cess burdens cinema exhibitors by inflating overall ticket costs. The move is likely to erode footfalls and weaken the theatrical experience, possibly giving OTT platforms a stronger competitive edge in terms of consumer preference. Gianchandani argued, "That debate is settled. Both are co-existing beautifully. OTT is now supplying films to theatres; Mirzapur: The Movie is a case in point. Both are different experiences, and they are feeding each other."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.