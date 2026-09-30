'20+ years, countless conversations': Karan Johar says goodbye to Koffee with Karan

On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he is quitting his popular celebrity chat show, it. The show, which remained controversial over the years, saw several A-listers gracing the couch. Sadly for the fans, it is coming to an end with its upcoming ninth season, which is set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14.

Karan Johar on ending Koffee with Karan Karan Johar started his own talk show in 2004. He invited several big names from the film industry over the 161 episodes throughout the eight seasons.

Johar said the final season will be him raising the iconic mug one last time with "gratitude."

"There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. 'Koffee With Karan' has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.

"They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made 'Koffee With Karan' what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time," Karan Johar said in a statement.

Also Read | Karan Johar on why Virat Kohli has never been on Koffee With Karan

Jio Hotstar shared a video on Instagram.

The first show of Koffee With Karan premiered on Star World. With the growing popularity, the show shifted to the OTT space in 2022.

The show was best known for stirring controversies and candid confessions, rapid-fire rounds and more, unveiling a different side of their favourite stars.

"Koffee With Karan" moved to the streaming space in 2022.

Yash Johar's reaction to Koffee With Karan Johar revealed that the idea of starting the talk show with his celebrity friends didn't sit right with his father, Yash Johar. He added that his father initially doubted, telling him 'kaun tumhe paise dega? (who will pay you money for this show).'

Why is Karan Johar quitting his show Reportedly, Johar is moving on from the show to focus on filmmaking.

According to a report by NDTV, Johar added that he wants to spend the upcoming years by making films and telling more stories.