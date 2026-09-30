'20+ years, countless conversations': Karan Johar says goodbye to Koffee with Karan

On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he is quitting his popular celebrity chat show, it. The show, which remained controversial over the years, saw several A-listers gracing the couch. Sadly for the fans, it is coming to an end with its upcoming ninth season, which is set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14.

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Karan Johar on ending Koffee with Karan Karan Johar started his own talk show in 2004. He invited several big names from the film industry over the 161 episodes throughout the eight seasons.

Johar said the final season will be him raising the iconic mug one last time with "gratitude."

"There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. 'Koffee With Karan' has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.

"They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made 'Koffee With Karan' what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time," Karan Johar said in a statement.

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Also Read | Karan Johar on why Virat Kohli has never been on Koffee With Karan

Jio Hotstar shared a video on Instagram.

The first show of Koffee With Karan premiered on Star World. With the growing popularity, the show shifted to the OTT space in 2022.

The show was best known for stirring controversies and candid confessions, rapid-fire rounds and more, unveiling a different side of their favourite stars.

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"Koffee With Karan" moved to the streaming space in 2022.

Yash Johar's reaction to Koffee With Karan Johar revealed that the idea of starting the talk show with his celebrity friends didn't sit right with his father, Yash Johar. He added that his father initially doubted, telling him 'kaun tumhe paise dega? (who will pay you money for this show).'

Why is Karan Johar quitting his show Reportedly, Johar is moving on from the show to focus on filmmaking.

According to a report by NDTV, Johar added that he wants to spend the upcoming years by making films and telling more stories.

"I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies... telling many more stories... so with a heavy heart I am making this season my last."

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.