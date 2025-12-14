₹200 for water bottle, ₹300 for noodles- Fans allege overpriced, poor-quality food at Messi’s Kolkata event; viral video

Chaos erupted in Kolkata as the most-awaited day for football fans turned sour on Saturday. Football icon Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour took a different turn at the Salt Lake Stadium when spectators failed to catch a glimpse of their hero and resorted to vandalism. Amid gross mismanagement by the organisers, a new video has emerged online, claiming overpriced, poor-quality food at the event.

Overpriced, poor-quality food at Messi's Goat India Tour in Kolkata Shared on Instagram, the video claims water bottles were being sold at ₹200. Similarly, it also claimed that noodles were priced at ₹300. However, fans alleged that the poor quality of the food was the biggest disappointment.

In the video, a fan is seen confronting one of the food organisers about the quality of the food. While they were compensated with more food, young fans made organisers try their food. One of them is also seen spitting up the noodles.

“This food item is stinking,” complained one of the fans in the video from Kolkata.

“It's not about the money,” the man added.

“Don't buy these. This is disgusting. We threw away the food,” another man is heard telling an attendee.

The video also features cops who were deployed at the stadium. When approached about the food issue, one of the cops is seen telling them, “This is not our responsibility. Please tell this to the organisers.”

The caption of the post reads: “This happened during entry time around 9:30 AM, long before the main chaos even began. We went to buy chowmein from the stalls inside the venue — ₹300 for a plate — and honestly, we couldn’t even take two bites.”

“When we went back to the stall to complain, instead of acknowledging the issue, they were busy defending themselves. And it wasn’t just us — almost no one around could eat it. So the question is simple: who is responsible for this?”

“This is not about food alone. This is about mismanagement, accountability, and treating people with complete disrespect,” it also read.

Watch:

Netizens react to viral video The video has irked many on the internet.

A netizen wrote in the comments, “There is nothing left in WB seriously.”

“This is absolutely shameful,” added a Kolkata-based page.

“Police and responsibility, questionable pair,” one comment read.

Someone else also wrote, “Could not be any more embarrassed of my state.”

CM Mamata Bannerjee reacts Meanwhile, Police arrested the event’s prime organiser, Satadru Datta after the incident. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee to probe the incident.