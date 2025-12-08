2017 Kerala Actress Assault Case: Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court to give verdict today, actor Dileep among accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court is set to pronounce the verdict on Monday in the high-profile actor abduction and rape case in which actor Dileep is accused of conspiring and hiring a gang to execute the crime.

District and Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese will deliver the judgment against 10 accused who remain on trial, excluding those discharged or who later turned approvers.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 Actress Assault Case, who is now alleged to have violated bail conditions by the Kerala Crime Branch.

Advertisement

The case pertains to an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

Sunil NS, widely known as Pulsar Suni, alleged to have orchestrated the abduction and assault, is the first accused. The others facing trial alongside him and Dileep are Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Salim H, alias Vadival Salim, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanilkumar alias Mesthiri Sanil, and G Sarath.

The charges invoked against the accused span a wide range of IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy (120A, 120B), abetment (109), wrongful confinement (342, 357), kidnapping (366), outraging modesty (354), attempt to disrobe (354B), gang rape (376D), criminal intimidation (506(i)), destruction of evidence (201), harbouring an offender (212), and common intention (34).

Advertisement