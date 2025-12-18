2025 year ender: Meet the richest Bollywood actor of the year

While box office numbers determine the fate of films, real power in Bollywood lies in the net worth of celebrities. 2025 saw several Bollywood actors and actresses who witnessed a surge in their overall wealth. However, one actor has clearly pulled ahead, without even having a single full-fledged release.

Richest Bollywood actor of 2025 The richest actor of 2025 is Shah Rukh Khan.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Khan joined the billionaire club this year.

The actor's net worth is a staggering $1.4 billion ( ₹12,490 crore).

Shah Rukh Khan becomes billionaire "Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore," the list announced with its rich list for 2025.

With this, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to join the billionaire list.

Going by the list, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is reportedly more than that of several global celebrities. From Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion) to Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion) and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million), Khan is ahead of many names.

Shah Rukh Khan's releases this year As an actor, Shah Rukh Khan's major income comes from his films. In 2025, he made a cameo appearance in his son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood. Khan also briefly starred in the Netflix documentary, The Roshans.

Despite no film release of his own, Khan maintained his position as the richest actor in India.

Decode Shah Rukh Khan's income His other sources of income include his investments. He has his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, which deals with VFX work, film distribution, and digital media.

He also has his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), alongside other global investments.

Properties owned by Shah Rukh Khan He has multiple real estate investments in India and the Middle East.

His iconic sea-facing mansion in Mumbai, Mannat, is reportedly valued at around ₹200 crore. The bungalow is under renovation as it began earlier this year. Khan and his family are currently residing in a luxurious Palli Hill apartment.

Besides Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan also has a home in Alibaug, where he hosted his close friends on his 60th birthday last month.

Shah Rukh Khan's car collection If reports are true, Khan also has a collection of swanky cars. ETimes reported that he had a phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, BMW i8, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, BMW 6-Series Convertible, Hyundai Santro and Creta.

Events attended by Shah Rukh Khan in 2025 Shah Rukh Khan also earns from numerous brand endorsements, including Tag Heuer, Pepsi, and Hyundai. This year, he was seen attending several international events, including the Met Gala 2025 in New York, Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai, Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour in Kolkata and the international Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh.

He was also seen attending weddings this year.