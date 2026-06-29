2026 BET Awards: Lizzo shows off dramatic weight loss in daring sheer dress

Lizzo commanded attention at the 2026 BET Awards in the Los Angeles on Sunday evening, stepping onto the red carpet in a striking sheer ensemble that highlighted her widely discussed body transformation and reaffirmed her reputation for bold, body-positive fashion statements.
The Grammy Award-winning artist, who real name is Melissa Jefferson, arrived at the Peacock Theatre wearing a sparkling chocolate-brown sheer gown that left little to the imagination.
The floor length dress, embellished with shimmering detailing , featured transparent fabric throughout, with the singer's long blonde curls strategically covering parts of her body. She completed the look with statement rings, glowing makeup, and minimal additional accessories.
The appearance immediately sparked discussion online, with fans and entertainment commentators focusing both on Lizzo's dramatic weight loss and her continued embrace of revealing, high-fashion silhouettes.
The singer, who turned 38 earlier this year, has become increasingly candid about her health and fitness journey over the past two years, during which she has revealed losing approximately 60 pounds and reducing her body fat percentage by 16 per cent.
Lizzo has consistently rejected the notion that her body transformation represents a departure from her long-standing advocacy for body positivity. In interviews and personal essays, she has argued that body positivity should include the freedom for individuals to alter their bodies without facing criticism.
In a personal essay published last year, Lizzo revealed that her weight loss journey began during a difficult period in her life following legal controversies involving former employees. She wrote that the experience left her "deeply suicidal" and prompted significant lifestyle changes, including taking up Pilates and reassessing her eating habits.
The singer has since explained that her goal was not to become thin but to improve her physical and mental wellbeing. She has also spoken publicly about moving away from a vegan diet and adopting what she described as a more balanced approach to nutrition.
Sunday's BET Awards appearance marked another high-profile moment in Lizzo's evolving public image. In recent months, she has repeatedly showcased her transformed physique through social media posts, fashion appearances and performances, often wearing form-fitting or sheer garments that emphasise her confidence and personal style.