23 years of Devdas: Jackie Shroff remembers iconic film with throwback post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): It was the monsoon of 2002 when 'Devdas' first hit theatres, and cinema was never the same again. With Shah Rukh Khan playing the heartbroken Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, the film left a strong mark on Indian cinema.

As 'Devdas' clocked 23 years on Saturday, actor Jackie Shroff, who played Chunnilal in the film, shared his memories online.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted a special video clip featuring some emotional scenes from the film. Along with the post, he wrote, "#23YearsOfDevdas."

The video began with a powerful moment between SRK's Devdas and Jackie's Chunnilal, followed by scenes with Kirron Kher, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.

Take a look

Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was based on the classic novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The film was praised for its grand sets, music, and performances. It is still considered one of Bhansali's best works.

Unlike movies, which have a happy ending, the main crux of 'Devdas' was its tragic ending. The sheer longing of a lover to see her beloved for one last time, as he dies on the streets, just to catch a glimpse of his 'Paro' lives rent-free in the hearts of people. The tragedy of 'Devdas' was something completely unforgettable, SRK as Devdas.