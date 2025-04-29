28 Degree Celsius streaming online: When and where to watch Naveen Chandra’s romantic thriller on OTT

28 Degree Celsius streaming online: The Telugu romantic thriller, 28 Degree Celsius is ready to make its debut on OTT. It stars Shalini Vadnikatti and Naveen Chandra.

28 Degree Celsius on OTT Originally released on 4 April, 20025, the film made its way to the online platform within a month of its release.

28 Degree Celsius is streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting 29 April 2025. It is available for viewers on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops.

28 Degree Celsius plot 28 Degree Celsius follows the heartfelt story of Anjali, a bright and compassionate young medical student who falls deeply in love with Karthik. As the two tie the knot and embark on their journey together, life takes a devastating turn.

Shortly after their marriage, Anjali is diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening illness. Her only hope lies in a specialised treatment available in Georgia. Her husband, Karthik does everything in his power to get her the care she needs, accompanying her overseas. After a brain injury, Anjali is dependent on maintaining exactly 28°C body temperature.

Sadly, Anjali dies unexpectedly, leaving Karthik heartbroken and full of unanswered questions.

Crushed by Anjali's death, Karthik senses that something isn’t right. As he refuses to accept the official explanation of her death, he begins a quest for the truth. What begins as a search for closure soon unravels a tangle of dark secrets, hidden motives, and dangerous people who don’t want the truth to come out.

As Karthik digs deeper, shocking revelations come to light, forcing him to confront painful realities and powerful enemies.

28 Degree Celsius: Cast, director crew 28 Degrees Celsius also features Priyadarshi, Jayaprakash, Viva Harsha, and Raja Ravindra.

The film is written and directed by Dr. Anil Vishwanath. It is backed by Sai Abhishek under the banners of Veeranjaneya Productions and Riverside Cinemas.

Vikram Jupudi and Sanjay Jupudi are the co-producers, while Junga Prudhvi and Teja Verma serve as the associate producers of the film. The music of the film is composed by Shravan Bharadwaj. Cinematography is helmed by Vamsi Patchipulusu.