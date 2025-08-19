3 Idiots, Dabangg 2, Parineeta actor Achyut Potdar passed away at 91: Who was the veteran actor?

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, who appeared in films like Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, Salman Khan's Dabangg 2, Parineeta and more, is no more. He was 91. While the cause of his death is not revealed, reportedly, he was dealing with age-related issues.

Advertisement

Achyut Potdar's death Reportedly, Potdar breathed his last on Monday in Thane.

As per multiple reports, the actor was recently taken to a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. His funeral is said to take place on August 19 in Thane.

The news of Achyut Potdar's death was confirmed on social media by the official Instagram handle of Star Pravah. Their post mentioned, “A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar… His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered."

Who was Achyut Potdar The actor, who acted in more than 125 Hindi and Marathi films, and over 100 TV serials.

Achyut Potdar joined the entertainment industry at the age of 44, after working in the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Oil Company. After his graduation, he reportedly began working as a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Later, it is believed that Potdar joined the Indian Army.

Advertisement

He starred in more than 125 Hindi and Marathi films. He also acted in more than 100 TV shows in his career.

Achyut Potdar's films and TV shows Achyut Potdar is best known for his popular role as a college professor in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan. Achyut went viral for his one-liner ‘Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’, sparking memes on social media.

Potdar worked in films including Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Yeh Dillagi, Rangeela, Mritydand, Yeshwant, Ishq, Vaastav, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Dabangg 2, and Ventilator.

Advertisement