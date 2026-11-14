3,150 diamonds on one crown! All about the special Miss Universe 2026 crown marking 75 years of the pageant

The Miss Universe Organization has unveiled a new crown featuring 3,150 diamonds ahead of the Miss Universe 2026 finale. Called 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy', the crown has been created to mark 75 years of the international beauty pageant.

Miss Universe pageant unveils new crown ahead of its 75th anniversary The new crown was officially presented on 12 November at The Miss Universe Experience, an exhibition held at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The unveiling brought together special guests associated with the pageant's history, along with contestants competing in this year's edition.

According to the Miss Universe Organization, the crown is made of 18-karat white gold and features 3,150 brilliant-cut diamonds. Its design is meant to celebrate the women who have shaped the competition over the past seven and a half decades.

The crown will be awarded to the winner of Miss Universe 2026 during the grand finale on 24 November at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

What makes the new Miss Universe crown special? The new crown has been designed by jewellery designer George Wittels in collaboration with Maison d'OR, a Paris-based fine jewellery house.

Its most important design feature is three prominent diamonds that represent the past, present and future of Miss Universe.

According to the organisation, the diamond on the left represents women who broke barriers, created opportunities and helped build the pageant's legacy over the last 75 years.

The diamond on the right celebrates women who continue to inspire others and make a difference in their communities.

The largest of the three prominent stones sits at the centre. It represents the future of Miss Universe and the generations of women who will carry its legacy forward.

The central diamond is positioned directly below the organisation's iconic star, connecting the pageant's history with its new chapter.

Miss Universe CEO Ronald Day said the crown was created to honour the women who have worn the title and recognise their stories and contributions.

The organisation also confirmed that the unveiling was part of its larger 75th anniversary celebrations in Puerto Rico.

Miss Universe celebrates 75 years with crown exhibition The new crown is also part of an exhibition showcasing the history of Miss Universe.

Called The Miss Universe Experience, the exhibition features 18 iconic crowns from previous editions, along with memorabilia and other important pieces from the pageant's history.

The organisation said the exhibition has already welcomed more than 27,700 visitors. It is open to the public free of charge as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Miss Universe has introduced several crowns throughout its history, with different designs marking important stages in the competition.

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The first Miss Universe crown was the Romanov Imperial Nuptial Crown, used in 1952 when Finland's Armi Kuusela won the inaugural title. It featured 1,529 diamonds.

One of the other well-known designs was the Mikimoto Phoenix Crown, which featured 500 diamonds and 120 South Sea and Akoya pearls. The crown was used during different periods, including 2002 to 2008 and 2017 to 2018.

More recently, the Jewelmer Lumière de l'Infini crown was worn by the winners in 2024 and 2025. It was made using gold and platinum and featured diamonds and 23 golden South Sea pearls.

The new design continues this tradition of introducing crowns that mark different moments in the pageant's history.

When is Miss Universe 2026 finale? The 75th edition of Miss Universe will conclude on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. More than 100 contestants from different countries are participating in this year's competition.

The winner will receive the new 3,150-diamond crown from reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico.