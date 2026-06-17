₹370 biryani row: Case filed against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra after NCW complaint

₹370 biryani row: A case has been registered against comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra for the 370 Biryani remark, which created an uproar on the internet. The FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Case filed against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra According to news agency ANI, Gurugram Police has filed the case after a complaint from the National Commission for Women. Notices have been sent to More and Jangra to join the investigation of the case.

On the other hand, social media platforms have been directed to remove the objectionable video from one of More's stand-up comedy events, from where the controversy erupted.

According to Police, the case is linked to an objectionable video that went viral on social media, concerning the dignity and respect of women.

“Gurugram Police has filed a case against comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra in the 370 Biryani case. The police took the action following a complaint from the National Commission for Women. Notices have been issued to the accused to join the investigation and to the social media platforms to remove the video. A case has been filed under Section 67 of the IT Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A thorough investigation is underway under the direction of the Police Commissioner,” read a post from ANI on X.

Police stated that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of activities that violate the dignity and honour of women.

₹ 370 biryani controversy The latest development comes after Himanshu Jangra publicly apologised for his statement in the crowd-work video from More's show.

In a video shared on Instagram on June 14, Jangra said parts of his dating story, which he talked about during the show, were improvised for entertainment purposes.

"Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main... haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha... but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par," he said. (The story I told there, the girl I was talking about... yes, I did date a girl. But sir, what I said there was not completely true. I had improvised that story and told it there.)

Jangra further apologised, adding, "Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Mai is ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Wo maine jo bataya tha wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hai." (I admit that I used some inappropriate words. I would like to apologise for that. What I said was presented only for entertainment purposes. I did not have any such intention or mindset.)

Speaking about the fallout from the controversy, Jangra said he had faced intense online trolling and lost his job. "Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein mai," he said while describing the impact on his family. (Now, whenever I look at my family, I feel a lot of regret and keep wondering why I went to that show in the first place.)

Earlier, More issued a second public apology over the incident. In a video shared on Instagram, he said, "I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away."

Calling it a "lapse in judgement," More apologised to those affected and asked for a second chance.