3BHK OTT release: Siddharth's emotional Tamil drama to stream on THIS online platform

After a successful theatrical run, Tamil family drama 3BHK is gearing up for its OTT premiere. Directed by 8 Thottakkal filmmaker Sri Ganesh, the emotionally resonant film stars Siddharth and R Sarathkumar in lead roles and explores a middle-class family’s decades-long dream of owning a home.

3BHK OTT release 3BHK will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in mid-August 2025, with subtitles in multiple Indian languages. The film will be available in Tamil and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Released in cinemas on July 4, the film received praise for its grounded storytelling, intergenerational themes, and heartfelt performances. Produced by Shanthi Talkies, 3BHK chronicles a journey spanning from 2006 to 2027, focusing on Vasudevan and his son Prabhu’s pursuit of a modest three-bedroom home — a goal that becomes a symbol of familial resilience, financial sacrifice, and emotional growth.

Siddharth portrays Prabhu, seamlessly capturing the transition from a troubled teen to a responsible adult navigating the pressures of expectations and reality.

Earlier this year, Siddharth was also seen in Test, a sports drama that debuted directly on OTT and featured R Madhavan and Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Siddharth shared that he used to experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when people approached him during the early years of his career.

The 46-year-old actor further shared it took him almost 8 years to become comfortable with the attention that came with his profession.