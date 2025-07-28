3BHK OTT release: Siddharth's emotional Tamil drama to stream on THIS online platform

After a successful theatrical run, Tamil family drama 3BHK is gearing up for its OTT premiere. Directed by 8 Thottakkal filmmaker Sri Ganesh, the emotionally resonant film stars Siddharth and R Sarathkumar in lead roles and explores a middle-class family’s decades-long dream of owning a home.
3BHK will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in mid-August 2025, with subtitles in multiple Indian languages. The film will be available in Tamil and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.
Released in cinemas on July 4, the film received praise for its grounded storytelling, intergenerational themes, and heartfelt performances. Produced by Shanthi Talkies, 3BHK chronicles a journey spanning from 2006 to 2027, focusing on Vasudevan and his son Prabhu’s pursuit of a modest three-bedroom home — a goal that becomes a symbol of familial resilience, financial sacrifice, and emotional growth.
Siddharth portrays Prabhu, seamlessly capturing the transition from a troubled teen to a responsible adult navigating the pressures of expectations and reality.
Earlier this year, Siddharth was also seen in Test, a sports drama that debuted directly on OTT and featured R Madhavan and Nayanthara.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Siddharth shared that he used to experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when people approached him during the early years of his career.
The 46-year-old actor further shared it took him almost 8 years to become comfortable with the attention that came with his profession.
“We’ve taken our own journeys to get here. It took me seven to eight years after becoming a star to not have anxiety and PTSD when people would come and speak to me. Nobody in my family’s history has ever experienced this. And I didn’t enjoy it. I was told, ‘You can’t be ungrateful.’ But I’m not—it’s a mental health situation," the actor told the media outlet.
