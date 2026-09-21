₹4,000 crore Ramayana to ₹500 crore Adipurush: India's top 5 biggest-budget films till now

From mythological epics and dystopian science fiction to large-scale action spectacles, Indian cinema is committing unprecedented sums to ambitious productions. Here are five of the country's most expensive films based on reported budgets.

Anjali Thakur
Updated21 Sep 2026, 01:29 PM IST
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Ramayana, Toxic, Kalki 2898 AD: 5 of India's most expensive films ever made
Ramayana, Toxic, Kalki 2898 AD: 5 of India's most expensive films ever made

Indian cinema's production scale has expanded dramatically, with filmmakers committing hundreds of crores to mythology, science fiction and large-scale action spectacles. Rising investments have gone towards elaborate sets, high-end visual effects, international technical teams and star-led franchises.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, with its reported budget of more than 4,000 crore for both parts, has pushed the scale further than most Indian productions. Here's a look at five of the country's biggest-budget films based on reported figures.

Ramayana (2026-27)

  • Reported budget: Over 4,000 crore for both parts

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic tops the list by a significant margin. The two-part franchise stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi and is backed by Namit Malhotra. The project features VFX by DNEG, music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and is planned for a global IMAX release.

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Toxic (2026)

  • Reported budget: 700-800 crore

Yash's gangster action film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is among the most expensive Indian productions reported to date. The film is being planned as a global release and represents a significant investment in large-scale Indian action cinema.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

  • Reported budget: 600 crore

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian science-fiction epic stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film was mounted on a reported budget of 600 crore. Its production involved extensive world-building, a dedicated visual effects pipeline and custom assets, including the futuristic vehicle Bujji.

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RRR (2022)

  • Reported budget: 550 crore

S.S. Rajamouli's pre-independence action spectacle, starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, was mounted on an estimated 550 crore budget, according to Sacnilk. The production involved extensive period sets, multi-year principal photography, physical stunt choreography and digital effects for its major action sequences.

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Adipurush (2023)

  • Reported budget: 500-700 crore

Om Raut's epic retelling, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, was produced on a reported budget of 500-700 crore, according to Sacnilk. The production relied extensively on motion capture and virtual stages, with visual effects work forming a substantial part of the film's reported expenditure.

Other high-budget Indian productions have also pushed the industry's spending limits in recent years. Films such as 2.0 (2018), Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) and other large-scale projects have reportedly carried budgets running into several hundred crores, underscoring the growing financial scale of Indian cinema.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

Indian Cinema
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