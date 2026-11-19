Telugu psychological horror thriller 418 will now be available for digital viewing. The movie will stream on Netflix. Viewers can watch it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film opened in cinemas on October 23. The Netflix release comes four weeks after the film opened in cinemas. It runs for 148 minutes and carries an A rating for adults only. The closed-room horror-thriller, 418, will start streaming on November 20.

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Kirtan Nadagouda wrote and directed the film, making his directorial debut. He worked with Prashanth Neel on KGF and Salaar. Neel presents the film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The story takes place during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. It unfolds at a medical college in Vedagiri, coastal Karnataka. Its boys’ hostel once housed a psychiatric ward. Room 418 has remained sealed for 15 years following a series of violent deaths.

Vivek, a quiet medical student, moves into Room 417 next door. Strange incidents begin after he arrives. A rebellious classmate enters the locked room, and Vivek begins to see frightening figures.

These visions are linked to Devika, a pregnant woman with a tragic past. Devika’s past, from 15 years earlier, holds clues to what is happening to Vivek. Local Yakshagana folklore helps explain the haunting. The film takes a serious approach to horror. It explores the clash between medicine and superstition.

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Chaithra J Achar plays Devika, and Surya Raj Veerabathini plays Vivek. Charan Lakkaraju plays Rohith while Preethi Pagadala appears as Saisha. Ramesh Indira plays the college psychiatrist. Venky GG composed the music. Dinesh Divakaran handled cinematography, and Akul Avinash edited the film.

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The film received mixed reviews after its theatrical release. Scores across Telugu entertainment outlets generally ranged from 2.25 to 2.75 out of five. The Hindu and The Hollywood Reporter India praised Achar’s performance. Reviewers also praised the eerie lockdown setting.

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Critics highlighted the unsettling background score and inventive camera work in the first half. Some felt the story lost momentum after the interval.

Telugu OTT releases this week Three more Telugu films arrive on streaming platforms on November 20. The new releases bring a comedy thriller, a drama thriller and a light wedding story.

Anumana Pakshi starts streaming on Sun NXT on November 20. Vimal Krishna directed the comedy thriller, which stars Rag Mayur, Merin Philip and Prince Cecil.

The story follows Sunny, a content creator who gets a troubling call from a friend. The call takes him to Kashmir, where unexpected events deepen the mystery.

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Crazy Kalyanam comes to Aha on November 20 and features Anupama Parameswaran. The film blends comedy and wedding drama into a light story.

Aha also has Kiku Chiranjeevi, another Telugu film on IIFA’s watchlist for the week. The drama thriller has been streaming on Aha since November 14.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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