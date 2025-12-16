5 biggest winners at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 — Paatal Lok S2, Black Warrant & more

Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok Season 2 and Zahan Kapoor's Black Warrant were among the five biggest winners at Filmfare OTT Awards this year. Each of these high-drama web series took more than one prestigious Black Lady home.

Paatal Lok Season 2 Paatal Lok Season 2 won several Filmfare OTT Awards for the year, including Best Series, Critics, Best Story, and Best Original Screenplay.

Jaideep Ahlawat, the lead actor of the web series, won the Filmfare for Best Actor, while Tillotama Shome bagged the Best Supporting Actor.

Plot: Fan-favourite Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary explores the sinister underworld and its connection to power and corruption in this season of Paatal Lok.

Describing the web series, Prime Video wrote, “Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, the haggard, unlikely hero, investigates a high-profile murder case that leads him to remote corners of North-East India, where he battles powerful forces and personal tragedies in his pursuit of truth.”

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Black Warrant The first-of-its-kind prison drama, Black Warrant, won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Series, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, based on journalist Sunetra Choudhury's non-fiction book.

Zahan Kapoor bagged the Best Actor, Critics, while Rahul Bhat won the Best Supporting Actor. Anurag Thakur was also awarded a Filmfare for Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer.

Plot: According to Netflix, the web series offers a "thrilling exploration" of the morally charged world of Asia's largest prison, Tihar, through the eyes of rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta.

“As Sunil grapples with moral dilemmas and power struggles, the drama reveals the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life,” Netflix said.

Cast: Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, Sidhant Gupta

Where to watch: Netflix

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Director and Best Dialogue.

Plot: The web series recounted the harrowing hijacking of IC-814 on 24 December 1999, just 40 minutes after its departure from Kathmandu. The plane, with approximately 180 passengers aboard, was held hostage for seven days.

Cast: Vijay Varma, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa & more

Where to watch: Netflix

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Nagesh Kukunoor won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Director, Critics, for The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case.

Plot: The web series is based on the assassination of India's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber at a campaign rally. A 90-day investigation revealed LTTE involvement, leading to arrests and convictions of conspirators,” IMDb wrote about the series.

Cast: Arihant Bothra, Akhil Kaimal, Shafeeq Mustafa

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Khauf Khauf, the psychological thriller, captured great attention at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025. The web series won the award for Best Story, and its lead actress, Monika Panwar, bagged the Best Actor award.

The web series also won several awards for Best Background Music, Best VFX, Best Sound Design, Best Editing, and Best Cinematographer.

Plot: Prime Video described the web series as: “Madhu moves into a hostel in Delhi to start afresh, but her room hides a sinister presence that begins to get stronger each day, alarming the other women on her floor. They know what the room hides and desperately want her gone before it is too late for them all.”

Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shilpa Shukla, Abhishek Chauhan