5 Mira Nair movies, web series to watch on OTT as her son, Zohran Mamdani, makes history

Mira Nair, born in Odisha, is married to Mahmood Mamdani, a Mumbai-born Ugandan scholar who serves as the chancellor of Kampala International University. Their son, Zohran Mamdani, made history on November 4. The 34-year-old became New York City’s youngest and first Muslim mayor.

Mira Nair is considered one of the most influential filmmakers of recent times. Here are 5 of her movies and web series to watch on OTT to experience her brilliance.

Salaam Bombay!

Story: Mira Nair's debut film in 1988 is a powerful portrayal of the harsh reality of Mumbai’s street children through the eyes of 10-year-old Krishna. After being abandoned by his mother, Krishna joins a circus but is soon left behind and ends up alone in Bombay.

He finds work at a tea stall and dreams of saving ₹500 to return home. On the streets, he befriends Chillum, a drug addict, Sola Saal, a young girl sold to a brothel, and Manju, a child living in fear. Krishna’s struggle for survival, friendship and hope reflects the face of urban poverty.

Cast: Nana Patekar, Irrfan Khan, Shafiq Syed

OTT platform: JioHotstar/Amazon Prime Video

Monsoon Wedding

Story: Monsoon Wedding is a lively and emotional film about a Punjabi family in Delhi preparing for an arranged marriage. The story takes place over four days filled with love, secrets and family chaos. The bride, Aditi Verma, agrees to marry Hemant Rai, an engineer from Houston, though she barely knows him.

She hides a secret affair with her married ex-boss and struggles with guilt before confessing it to Hemant. Her father, Lalit Verma, faces financial pressure and family tensions while managing the wedding.

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vasundhara Das, Shefali Shah

OTT platform: YouTube

The Namesake

Story: The Namesake is based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel. It tells the story of a Bengali family that moves from Kolkata to New York and struggles to balance tradition and modern identity. The film follows Gogol Ganguli, who feels torn between his Indian roots and American life.

Embarrassed by his unusual name, Gogol changes it to Nikhil, trying to fit in. After his father’s sudden death, he realises the depth of his family’s sacrifices and reconnects with his heritage. As his mother prepares to return to India, Gogol finally embraces his name and identity.

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Kal Penn

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Mississippi Masala

Story: The 1991 movie is a romantic drama about love, identity and belonging across cultures. The story begins in 1972, when Jay, an Indian-Ugandan lawyer, and his family are expelled from Uganda under Idi Amin’s regime. They lose everything and resettle in Mississippi, USA, where Jay still longs for his old home.

Years later, his daughter Mina falls in love with Demetrius, an African American businessman. Their relationship sparks disapproval and prejudice from both communities.

Cast: Denzel Washington, Sarita Choudhury, Sharmila Tagore

OTT platform: YouTube

A Suitable Boy

Story: A Suitable Boy is a limited web series based on a novel by Vikram Seth. Set in early 1950s India, just after Independence and Partition, the story follows four families. It focuses on Mrs Rupa Mehra’s mission to find a “suitable boy” for her daughter Lata. Torn between tradition and freedom, Lata must choose among three men.

Kabir Durrani is a charming Muslim cricketer whom Lata secretly loves. Haresh Khanna is a practical and hardworking shoe manufacturer with strong values. Amit Chatterji is a sophisticated poet from an elite family. Lata’s dilemma reflects India’s own struggle between old traditions and modern aspirations.

Cast: Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu