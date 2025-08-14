50 years of Rajinikanth: Kamal Haasan to Mohanlal, celebs pen notes on Thalaivar as Coolie releases

50 years of Rajinikanth: 14 August marks 50 years of superstar Rajinikanth in Indian cinema. On this occasion, Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie released worldwide. While fans have flocked to theatres for the first shows of Coolie, social media is abuzz with heartfelt wishes for Thalaivar. Among them are cinema legends Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and others who extended best wishes to Rajinikanth for Coolie.

Advertisement

50 years of Rajinikanth Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal dropped a poster of Coolie and wished Rajinikanth on 50 years of his journey in the industry.

He wrote, “Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead." Mammootty took to X and wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always."

Kamal Haasan on Coolie Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note for his friend and wished for Coolie's global success.

Advertisement

He tagged the entire Coolie team alongside his daughter Shruti Haasan, who is also a part of the film.

He wrote, “Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee. Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures , enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial , and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright.”

“Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always,” added Mammootty on X.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan shared a tribute to Rajinikanth and called him an inspiration.

He shared, “I grew up watching you, mimicked you, and walked in your footsteps -to be in the same field as you is my greatest fortune. Thank you for inspiring me, and congratulations on your 50 years of magnanimous legacy. #Coolie will be yet another diamond in your crown. Love you now, forever, and beyond. Best wishes to the entire team for a massive success.”

See more posts here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a letter to Rajinikanth who completes 50 years today.

He shared unseen behind-the-scene photos from Coolie sets and wrote, "#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey, and the reason this film shaped up the way it did with everyone pouring their hearts and love into it is because of you, #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir."

Advertisement