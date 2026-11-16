50 years of Rocky: Philadelphia fans set Guinness World Record with massive Rocky Balboa dress-up gathering

Philadelphia has marked 50 years of Rocky with a Guinness World Record attempt that brought hundreds of fans dressed as the iconic fictional boxer Rocky Balboa to the city's famous Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

Rocky fans recreate the iconic film moment The gathering took place on Friday, 13 November, as part of the city's celebrations marking five decades of the film starring Sylvester Stallone. A total of 570 participants dressed as Rocky Balboa, setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the character.

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The fans followed a dress code inspired by Rocky's famous look in the 1976 film. They wore grey hooded sweatshirts, grey sweatpants, black woollen hats and black high-top Converse-style shoes.

View full Image View full Image Rocky fans set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Rocky Balboa on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie "Rocky," Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Philadelphia. AP/PTI(AP11_14_2026_000008B) ( AP )

The gathering took place at the same museum steps made famous by the film, where Rocky runs during one of its most memorable training sequences.

According to the Associated Press, Guinness World Records required at least 250 participants for the record attempt. The final count of 570 was announced and certified during the event.

Why did the fans celebrate the movie this way The gathering was organised as part of Philadelphia's wider celebrations for the film's 50th anniversary. Fans travelled from different places to take part in the event, with some arriving from outside the United States.

After the record was confirmed, the participants ran up the museum steps together and posed for photographs near the Rocky statue. The moment recreated one of the best-known scenes from the film, in which Rocky runs up the 72 steps during his training.

The event also featured fans warming up to music from the film franchise, including the popular track 'Eye of the Tiger'.

View full Image View full Image Fans celebrate near the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after breaking the Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rocky Balboa Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ( AP Photo/Matt Slocum )

The celebration was not limited to the dress-up gathering. Philadelphia had planned several activities throughout November to honour the film and its connection with the city. These included a sprint up the famous steps, Rocky-themed tours and an activity that allowed fans to recreate the boxer's training scene involving slabs of frozen meat.

The city also planned a rededication ceremony for the Rocky statue, although it was postponed because of bad weather.

Why Rocky continues to be special after 50 years Released in 1976, Rocky tells the story of Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer from South Philadelphia who gets an unexpected opportunity to fight world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

Written by Sylvester Stallone, the film follows Rocky as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life. Although he does not win the boxing match, his determination to go the distance makes him a symbol of courage and perseverance.

The film was made on a budget of less than $1 million and helped turn Stallone into a major Hollywood star. It went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, along with awards for Best Director and Best Film Editing.

View full Image View full Image Fans celebrate on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after breaking the Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rocky Balboa Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ( AP Photo/Matt Slocum )

Over the years, Rocky has become closely connected with Philadelphia. The museum steps have turned into a major tourist attraction, with visitors regularly travelling there to recreate the famous running scene. The Rocky statue has also become one of the city's recognisable landmarks.

The 50th anniversary celebrations are expected to continue until 3 December, which marks the film's original release date in 1976.