‘ ₹500 crore is because of him’: Ranveer Singh’s remark on Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar 2 performance goes viral

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office within a week of its release, emerging as one of the fastest films to achieve the milestone. Amid its strong theatrical run, a comment by Ranveer Singh about co-actor Rakesh Bedi has drawn attention online.

In the film, Rakesh Bedi plays Jamali, a Karachi-based politician whose character appears at a crucial point in the narrative. The role has been widely noted by viewers following the film’s release.

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Speaking during an interaction with India Podcasts, Bedi recalled an incident from the sets of the film. According to him, Ranveer Singh made a remark on his last day of shooting.

“If this film earns ₹1,000 crore, then ₹500 crore will be because of Rakesh ji,” Bedi quoted Singh as saying.

Bedi added that he initially asked Singh not to make such a statement, but the actor insisted that he meant it. He also spoke about the working environment during the shoot, describing it as collaborative and supportive.

The actor further shared that director Aditya Dhar had expressed appreciation for his work during filming. According to Bedi, the director told him he would miss him once his portions of the shoot were completed.

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Dhurandhar 2 builds on the story of its first instalment, which followed an Indian spy operating within a cross-border network. The sequel expands on the character’s backstory and introduces new conflicts, including confrontations with key figures.

Also Read | Aamir Khan reveals he's yet to watch Dhurandhar 2

The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.

The first film in the franchise had also performed strongly at the box office, earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. The sequel has crossed ₹1,000 crore within its first week, indicating a faster pace of collections.

With its continued run in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to add to its overall earnings in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to a strong response, earning ₹43 crore from paid previews last Wednesday, followed by a massive ₹102 crore on day one. It continued its momentum with two more ₹100 crore-plus days and went on to record the highest-ever Monday collections for an Indian film. The pace eased slightly after Tuesday, with Wednesday seeing a 15% drop to around ₹48 crore, taking the domestic total to ₹623 crore.

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On Thursday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer picked up pace again, supported by the Ram Navami holiday in several regions. As per Sacnilk, morning shows saw an occupancy of nearly 25%, a strong figure for a weekday.

By 8 PM, the film had collected ₹35.52 crore net for the day, pushing its domestic total to approximately ₹659.49 crore net within its first week.