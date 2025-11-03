55th Kerala Film Awards: ‘Manjummel Boys’ clean sweeps honours, Mammootty, Shamla Hamza win big - Check full list here

Kerala Film Awards: The Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, on Monday declared the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards at Thrissur. Manjummel Boys, which had already made waves at the Box Office, emerged as the biggest winner at the Film Awards.
Mammootty was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her role in Feminichi Fathima.
Here’s the full list of Kerala State Film Awards 2025 winners:
The winners of the 55th Kerala Film Awards were chosen by a seven-member jury headed by veteran actor Prakash Raj. A total of 26 entries made the cut from a pool of 128 films submitted for consideration last year, according to reports.
