55th Kerala Film Awards: ‘Manjummel Boys’ clean sweeps honours, Mammootty, Shamla Hamza win big - Check full list here

Kerala Film Awards: The Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, on Monday declared the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards at Thrissur. Manjummel Boys, which had already made waves at the Box Office, emerged as the biggest winner at the Film Awards.

Advertisement

Mammootty was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her role in Feminichi Fathima.

55th Kerala Film Awards: Full list Here’s the full list of Kerala State Film Awards 2025 winners:

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Actress – Shamla Hamza, Feminichi Fathima

Best Actor – Mammootty, Bramayugam

Best Director – Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys

Best Character Artist (Female) – Lijomol Jose, Nadanna Sambhavam

Best Character Artist (Male) – Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)

Special Jury Award – Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Jyothirmayi, Paradise

Best Second Film – Feminichi Fathima

Best Debut Director – Fasil Muhammed, Feminichi Fathima

Best Popular Film – Premalu

Special Jury award for women/transgender people – Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Best Screenwriter – Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise

Best Screenplay – Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad, Bougainvillea

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Bougainvillea

Best Background Score – Christo Xavier, Bramayugam

Best Lyricist – Vedan for “Kuthanthram” from Manjummel Boys

Advertisement

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Zeba Tommy for “Aarorum” in Am Ah

Best Playback Singer (Male) – KS Harisankar for “Kiliye” in ARM

Best Editor – Sooraj ES, Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Cinematography – Shyju Khalid, Manjummel Boys

Best Production Design – Ajayan Chalissery, Manjummel Boys

Best VFX – Jithin Laal, Albert Thomas, Anuradha Mukherjee and Salim Lahir, ARM

Best Choreography – Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas MV, Bougainvillea

Best Costume – Sameera Saneesh, Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea

Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Bougainvillea and Bramayugam

Best processing lab/colorist – Srik Varier, Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea

Also Read | Stree 2 wins best film at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025

Best Sync Sound – Ajayan Adat, Pani

Best Sound Design – Shijin Melvin Hutton and Abhishek Nair, Manjummel Boys

Best Sound Mixing – Fazal A Backer and Shijin Melvin Hutton, Manjummel Boys

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sayonara Philip, Barroz

Best Dubbing Artist (Male ) – Bhasi Vaikom, Barroz

Best Book on Cinema – Penpattu Thaaraal – Malayala Cinemapattukalile Pennaavishkaranangal by C.S.Meenakshi

Best Article on Cinema – Maayunna Nalukettukalum – Malayalam Cinemayum Maarunna Bhaavukathvngalum by Valsan Vathussery

Special Jury Award for Article of Cinema – Samyathinte Vistheernam by Noufal Mariyam Blathoor How were the winners chosen? The winners of the 55th Kerala Film Awards were chosen by a seven-member jury headed by veteran actor Prakash Raj. A total of 26 entries made the cut from a pool of 128 films submitted for consideration last year, according to reports.