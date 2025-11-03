Subscribe

55th Kerala Film Awards: ‘Manjummel Boys’ clean sweeps honours, Mammootty, Shamla Hamza win big - Check full list here

Kerala Film Awards: A total of 26 entries reportedly made the cut from a pool of 128 films from last year, which were submitted for consideration. The winners were chosen by a seven-member jury headed by veteran actor Prakash Raj.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Advertisement
55th Kerala Film Awards: Manjummel Boys clean sweeps honours, Mammootty, Shamla Hamza win big - Check full list here
55th Kerala Film Awards: Manjummel Boys clean sweeps honours, Mammootty, Shamla Hamza win big - Check full list here

Kerala Film Awards: The Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, on Monday declared the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards at Thrissur. Manjummel Boys, which had already made waves at the Box Office, emerged as the biggest winner at the Film Awards.

Advertisement

Mammootty was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her role in Feminichi Fathima.

55th Kerala Film Awards: Full list

Here’s the full list of Kerala State Film Awards 2025 winners:

  • Best Film: Manjummel Boys
  • Best Actress – Shamla Hamza, Feminichi Fathima
  • Best Actor – Mammootty, Bramayugam
  • Best Director – Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys

  • Best Character Artist (Female) – Lijomol Jose, Nadanna Sambhavam
  • Best Character Artist (Male) – Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)
  • Special Jury Award – Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Jyothirmayi, Paradise
  • Best Second Film – Feminichi Fathima
  • Best Debut Director – Fasil Muhammed, Feminichi Fathima
  • Best Popular Film – Premalu
  • Special Jury award for women/transgender people – Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
  • Best Screenwriter – Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise
  • Best Screenplay – Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad, Bougainvillea
  • Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Bougainvillea
  • Best Background Score – Christo Xavier, Bramayugam
  • Best Lyricist – Vedan for “Kuthanthram” from Manjummel Boys

Advertisement
Also Read | Laapataa Ladies makes history with 13 Filmfare wins 13 - here's what all it won
  • Best Playback Singer (Female) – Zeba Tommy for “Aarorum” in Am Ah
  • Best Playback Singer (Male) – KS Harisankar for “Kiliye” in ARM
  • Best Editor – Sooraj ES, Kishkindha Kaandam
  • Best Cinematography – Shyju Khalid, Manjummel Boys
  • Best Production Design – Ajayan Chalissery, Manjummel Boys
  • Best VFX – Jithin Laal, Albert Thomas, Anuradha Mukherjee and Salim Lahir, ARM
  • Best Choreography – Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas MV, Bougainvillea
  • Best Costume – Sameera Saneesh, Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea
  • Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Bougainvillea and Bramayugam
  • Best processing lab/colorist – Srik Varier, Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea

Also Read | Stree 2 wins best film at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025
  • Best Sync Sound – Ajayan Adat, Pani
  • Best Sound Design – Shijin Melvin Hutton and Abhishek Nair, Manjummel Boys
  • Best Sound Mixing – Fazal A Backer and Shijin Melvin Hutton, Manjummel Boys
  • Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sayonara Philip, Barroz
  • Best Dubbing Artist (Male ) – Bhasi Vaikom, Barroz
  • Best Book on Cinema – Penpattu Thaaraal – Malayala Cinemapattukalile Pennaavishkaranangal by C.S.Meenakshi
  • Best Article on Cinema – Maayunna Nalukettukalum – Malayalam Cinemayum Maarunna Bhaavukathvngalum by Valsan Vathussery
  • Special Jury Award for Article of Cinema – Samyathinte Vistheernam by Noufal Mariyam Blathoor

How were the winners chosen?

The winners of the 55th Kerala Film Awards were chosen by a seven-member jury headed by veteran actor Prakash Raj. A total of 26 entries made the cut from a pool of 128 films submitted for consideration last year, according to reports.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainment55th Kerala Film Awards: ‘Manjummel Boys’ clean sweeps honours, Mammootty, Shamla Hamza win big - Check full list here
Read Next Story