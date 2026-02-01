6 South movie gems you may have missed: Meiyazaghan, Idli Kadai, Irugapatru, Eko, Kadaseela Biriyani, Cinema Bandi

Some weeks, like this one, start out seriously slow for the movies. I loved all the fight sequences in Jason Statham's latest, watched a superstar’s latest film with a couple more people in the theatre, wondering why they didn't speak with the Delhi Crime folk, and failed to be horror-struck by yet another scary film.

I then turn to gems that sometimes slip through your radar. These films will make you forget that there’s this thing called the ‘ten-second forward button’ on your remote control; heck, you will even forget the remote control and reach for a plate of kai murukku and filter kaapi.

Meiyazhagan Fire everyone who wrote the film synopsis for Wiki and Netflix! Also, please stop making us jaded souls believe that two stars on bicycles is something so ‘rural’ or ‘heart-touching’. The movie that set the SubReddit on fire is the story of so many of us who have stayed far away from family for so long that we don’t recognise them.

But this film is so much more than that. It’s about generosity and loyalty and kindness and everything your hearts and minds have but have been beaten to pulp by horrid movies like Animal and its ilk. Aravind Swamy (oh Lord! Why does he still make our Bombay hearts skip a beat?) and Karthi (what a smile!) will make you Google for a childhood pal you miss.

Idli Kadai Your father wants you to follow in his footsteps, but your dreams are bigger than his little idli shop in the village. He lets you go, but when you come back, you realise that he built more than just a fan following for his idlis.

Dhanush is brilliant, and though the movie takes it a bit far with the revenge theme, you can never put down your box of tissues and crumple a few more used tissues for all the righteous anger you feel. As always, the totes adorbs Nithya Menon, shining like the star that she is. Call your father, now.

Irugapatru It’s got flaws as large as the hole in the ozone layer. But I will give it full marks for trying. When little girls who grow up wanting to be Disney Princesses realise that their husbands can body shame them after going through a pregnancy, or never miss a chance to demean them, knowing that they are intellectually superior, and how husbands will feel pushed away when they bring work home.

We all need to take heed that fairy tales end when Prince Charming and the Fairy princess get married, but they have to work on their ‘happily ever after’.

Eko If Churuli made you shiver with its mist and the forest took on a life of its own, then you will love Eko, a film that takes you into the jungle, but has all kinds of political leanings. If people of a certain community are ‘dogs’, then how do you earn their loyalty? How do you find purebreds? Where is the elusive dog breeder?

An undercover cop in search of a criminal hidden in the forest encounters strange characters (including the ‘wife’ of the man). He is distracted and led away from finding his way.

Saurabh Sachdeva is at his scariest best!

Kadaseela Biriyani What do you do if you have two elder brothers hell bent on avenging the father’s death at the hands of a psycho, and you are but the youngest and studious (hence weakest) brother? Go along for the ride, of course.

It’s a movie so odd, you will wonder what they want to say. But with a little bit of patience, you will be rewarded with a dark comedy that will actually make you gasp with delight. Vijay Sethupathi's narration for this biriyani deserves a chef’s kiss!

Cinema Bandi Who amongst us hasn’t been secretly writing a movie? Dreaming of making a movie? Infesting a Starbucks in the hope that someone scouts our talent? Well, this delightful movie is an ode to cinephiles everywhere.

Trying to make a movie because someone left a movie camera in an auto is a super start. And everything that can go wrong in movie-making does. But you will be amazed at how innovative these village lads get once they get going!

This next one is not a ‘South’ movie, but is worth watching!

Toolsidar Junior Here’s an oldie but a goodie. A paint-by-numbers story: a champion who suffers more than a defeat, and his son helps him regain his pride with the help of a crusty, crotchety old champ.

I was touched that it is the story of the director’s father, Mridul Mahendra, and how a young lad manages to persuade all kinds of folk, especially those stuck on old, established posh Snooker ‘club rules’ and will not give any underdog a chance. If you liked seeing Sanjay Dutt in the role of SP in the recent massive hit Dhurandhar, you will begin respecting his acting ability in this film. You’ll also be saying, "Kaaliya ko Bachchan Sahab ka full chamaat!” just like Salam Bhai!

These movies are like that awesome thecha with your daal-roti, or the marmalade on your tava toast! Enjoy your weekend, folks, and get ready for an overdose of romance because we’re stepping into February!

(Manisha Lakhe is a freelance writer with Mint. She writes on movies, shows, travel, and more.)