7 new Hollywood movies releasing on OTT this week: From Just Alice to The Fantastic Four

Hollywood’s OTT lineup this week has something for every kind of viewer. It is a mix of emotions and genres - slow-burn romances, sharp legal dramas, eerie sci-fi horror and big-budget superhero chaos all dropping across platforms. Whether you want to sink into a heartfelt story like Just Alice, catch the tension of All’s Fair, or dive into Guillermo del Toro’s dark take on Frankenstein, there’s no shortage of fresh content.

For action lovers, The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel’s newest film home. It is one of those weeks when scrolling actually feels exciting again.

Here are 5 must-watch films on OTT this weekend: Just Alice (Netflix - 5 November) Veronica Orozco stars in Just Alice, a tangled romance about a woman balancing two lives - one as the secret wife of a well-known writer and another still emotionally tied to a former priest. Directed by Catalina Hernandez and Rafael Martinez Moreno, the Netflix drama explores deceit, desire, and the limits of love. It offers an intimate look at how far someone will go to maintain a double life, and what happens when the truth catches up.

All’s Fair (Disney+ Hotstar – 4 November) Kim Kardashian steps into a serious role alongside Sarah Paulson in All’s Fair, a Ryan Murphy-created legal drama. The series follows a group of powerhouse female divorce attorneys who quit their male-dominated law firm to start their own. Tense, sharp, and layered with personal rivalries, the show explores women carving out space in a world that constantly tries to minimise them.

My Sister’s Husband (Netflix – 3 November) In My Sister’s Husband, a newly married woman’s home life turns upside-down when her younger sister moves in and draws the attention of her husband. The drama, directed by Emeka Madu, stars Owen Agudiegwu, Tchidi Chikere and Chukwunwuko Nnenna Damilola. What begins as family support quickly turns into jealousy and betrayal—the kind of messy, emotional story that Netflix watchers love.

Mango (Netflix – 7 November) Mango is a warm, character-driven story from director Mehdi Avaz. It follows an ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter as they travel to Malaga to visit a beloved mango orchard. With Josephine Park and Dar Salim leading the cast, the film mixes family reflection with soft humour and nostalgia. It is about chasing success without losing what matters most.

Frankenstein (Netflix – 7 November) Guillermo del Toro brings his gothic touch to Frankenstein, starring Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth. The film retells Mary Shelley’s classic: a scientist gives life to a creature and faces the dark consequences of playing God. Visually haunting yet emotionally charged, del Toro’s version seamlessly blends horror and sci-fi with a profound exploration of guilt and obsession.

Maxton Hall: Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video – 7 November) The new season of Maxton Hall picks up after a family tragedy. Ruby and James are pulled apart, but they still fight to find their way back to each other. Directed by Martin Schreier, the show expands on its core themes of love, loss, and perseverance, bringing back its fan-favourite mix of heartbreak and hope.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Disney+ Hotstar – 5 November) Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally lands on streaming after a blockbuster theatrical run. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn bring new energy to Marvel’s iconic superhero team as they face off against Galactus and Silver Surfer. Directed by Matt Shakman, it is a fast-paced, effects-heavy chapter that sets the tone for Marvel’s next era.