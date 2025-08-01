Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey share National Film Award for Best Actor; Rani Mukerji named Best Actress

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey won best actor awards at the 71st National Film Awards for their performances in ‘Jawan’ and ‘12th Fail’, respectively. Rani Mukerji was recognised as the best actress for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Bollywood witnessed a proud moment as Shah Rukh Khan earned his first-ever National Award in the Best Actor category for his powerhouse performance in Jawan. He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who was also named Best Actor for his deeply compelling role in ‘12th Fail’. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress award for her intense and emotional portrayal in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’.

‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, showcased Shah Rukh Khan in a dynamic dual role, combining action, emotion, and a strong social message. The film, a massive commercial success, saw him portraying both a vigilante and a soldier — characters that allowed Khan to stretch his craft and deliver a performance that resonated with both audiences and critics.

This National Award marks a significant milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career, which spans over three decades. While he has received numerous popular and critical accolades, this is his first National Film Award — one of India’s most prestigious cinematic honours.

Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, was recognised for ‘12th Fail’, a biographical drama inspired by the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Massey's grounded and heartfelt performance brought emotional depth to the story of perseverance, making him a deserving winner.

Rani Mukerji’s win for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ also drew widespread acclaim. Her performance as a mother fighting against an entire foreign system to reclaim her children was both raw and powerful, earning her one of the highest honours in Indian cinema.