71st National Film Awards: When and where to watch? Who will attend the event? Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and more

The 71st National Film Awards will be held today, September 23, at 4 PM IST. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours.

Advertisement

The red carpet begins at 3 PM, followed by the main event. The awards celebrate films made in 2023 and bring together India’s biggest stars.

71st National Film Awards: Who will attend? All the awardees are expected to attend the prestigious event. Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on son Aryan’s Netflix web series, The Bads of Bollywood. He will receive Best Actor for Jawan. Vikrant Massey will also receive Best Actor for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji will receive Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Other awardees include Mohanlal (Dadasaheb Phalke Award), Vidhu Vinod Chopra (Best Feature Film, 12th Fail), Karan Johar (Best Popular Film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Sudipto Sen (Best Director, The Kerala Story) and Shilpa Rao (Best Playback Singer, Chaleya).

Advertisement

Vaibhavi Merchant (Best Choreography, Dhindora Baje Re, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Janki Bodiwala (Best Supporting Actress, Vash) and several top Bollywood personalities are expected to attend.

The event will honour outstanding achievements in Indian cinema across categories.

71st National Film Awards: How to watch online The 71st National Film Awards will be streamed live on the official DD News YouTube channel. SRK fans from across the world are getting ready to watch him receive the prestigious award for the first time in his 33-year acting career. They are crowding in the chat section of the YouTube channel.

“Pride of India: Shah Rukh Khan,” posted one of them while an international fan wrote, “Love from Malaysia.”

Advertisement

“So happy for him,” wrote another whereas another fan commented, “So happy for him.”

The 71st National Film Awards live-streaming from DD News YouTube channel

“The greatest India has ever seen,” came from another.

You may also watch it here: