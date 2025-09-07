82nd Venice Film Festival: From ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ to ‘The Smashing Machine’, see the FULL list of winners here

The undeniably brilliant 82nd edition of the Venice International Film Festival has come to an end, closing ten days of bold storytelling and global cinema. Running from August 27 to September 6, the 2025 festival delivered emotion, politics, craft, and history — both on screen and in its awards.

This year’s most anticipated contender, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’, a Gaza-set drama by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, had taken the festival by storm with its urgent depiction of a young girl’s pleas for rescue.

Following its thunderous 21-minute standing ovation — one of the longest in the festival’s history — many expected it to win the top prize.

However, it was the poignant family drama ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ that ultimately won the Golden Lion for Best Film. The festival did not leave ‘Hind Rajab’ unrewarded, giving it the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

See the full list of winners here:

Main Competition Winners Golden Lion – Best Film: Father Mother Sister Brother

Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize: The Voice of Hind Rajab

Silver Lion – Best Director: Benie Safdie for The Smashing Machine

Special Jury Prize: Below the Clouds by Gianfranco Rossi

Best Actor: Toni Servillo for La Grazia (Italy)

Best Actress: Xin Zhilei for The Sun Rises on Us All (China)

Best Screenplay: Valérie Donzelli & Gilles Marchand for At Work (France)

Best Young Actress: Luna Wedler for Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary)

Armani Beauty Audience Award: Calle Málaga by Maryam Touzani

Lion of the Future (Best Debut Film): Short Summer by Nastia Korkia

Orizzonti (Horizons) Winners Best Film: En El Camino by David Pablos (Mexico)

Special Jury Prize: Lost Land by Akio Fujimoto (Japan, France, Malaysia, Germany)

Best Director: Anuparna Roy for Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)

Best Screenplay: Ana Cristina Barragan for The Ivy (Ecuador, Mexico, France, Spain)

Best Actress: Benedetta Porcaroli for The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)

Best Actor: Giacomo Covi for A Year of School (Italy, France)

Best Short Film: Without Kelly by Lovisa Sirén (Sweden)

Venice Classics Winners Best Documentary on Cinema: Mata Hari by Joe Beshenkovsky & James A. Smith (USA)

Best Restored Film: Bashu the Little Stranger by Bahram Beyzaie (Iran)

Venice Immersive Winners Grand Prize: The Clouds Are Two Thousand Metres Up by Singing Chen and Shuping Lee (Taiwan)

Venice Immersive Achievement Prize: The Long Goodbye by Victor Maes & Kate Voet (Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands)

Special Jury Prize: Less Than 5gr of Saffron by Négar Motevalymeidanshah (France)

Also Read | How Giorgio Armani redefined elegance over decades

This year’s awards were handed out during a moving closing ceremony, which included a heartfelt tribute to legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away two days earlier at the age of 91.

While some of the most buzzed-about performances — including Julia Roberts in ‘After the Hunt’ and Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ — went home without awards, the festival made a strong case for a cinema that is not only artistic but deeply political, transnational, and human.