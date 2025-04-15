88 and ripped: Dharmendra flaunts muscles in viral gym video; ‘an inspiration’, say fans | Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has once again shown why he's considered a timeless icon — this time, not with a film or dialogue, but with sheer determination and physical fitness. At the age of 88, the beloved actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself in the gym, proudly displaying his toned thighs and muscles while speaking to his fans with warmth and enthusiasm.

Sitting in his workout space, Dharmendra looked energetic and cheerful, radiating positivity and strength. Wearing a casual gym outfit and flashing his signature smile, he spoke directly to his followers, saying, “Friends, I have started exercise and physiotherapy. It’s going well, I’m feeling great. I hope you must be very happy to see me. Look at my thighs and muscles.”

The video quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities pouring in their admiration and appreciation. What truly stood out was not just his physical strength but the confidence and happiness he exuded. His toned legs and healthy frame served as a testament to his disciplined lifestyle and commitment to staying active despite his age.

His dedication not only reflects his personal commitment to health but also serves as a powerful message to his fans — that it's never too late to take charge of your body.

Social media was flooded with praise, with users calling him “an inspiration” and saying “Wow, what an inspiration Dharam Ji, wonderful” Many younger fans commented on how Dharmendra continues to redefine what ageing looks like in today’s world.

