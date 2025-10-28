8-hour workday debate: Rashmika Mandanna jumps into the debates, says "I tend to overwork because...'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the 8-hour work demand in the film industry. She admitted that she often overworks but described the practice as highly unsustainable. Her words arrive after The Girlfriend producer SKN praised the actor for being the only actor who did not demand strict working hours.

Talking to Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna said that she has tried overworking and called it ‘not worth it.’

Rashmika Mandanna on 8-hour work debate When asked about the debate around 8-hour work shift, Rashmika Mandanna said that she doesn't suggest anyone to overwork like her. “I overwork, and I am telling you it’s highly not suggested. It’s not sustainable, don’t do it. Do what’s comfortable for you, do what is right for you, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also, because trust me, that’s going to save you later. I’ve seen a lot of these conversations recently about work hours. I’ve done both, and I’m telling you this is not worth it,” she said.

She went on to explain how she ends up taking on more work instead of saying no to her team. She added, “But if I could choose for myself, I would say, please don’t make us actors do that. Like offices have 9-5, let us have that. Because there’s still a family life I want to focus on, there’s still my sleep that I want to get in, and I still want to work out so that later on I’m not regretting it. I am still thinking about my future, but right now I don’t have a say because I’m taking on too much.”

What Rashmika Mandanna's producer say? Recently, film producer SKN hailed Rashmika Mandanna for not demanding strict working hours. At an event, he referred to Deepika Padukone's work hour demand and said, "At a time when there’s debate on how many hours one should work, there’s only one heroine in pan-India who’s willing to work however many hours needed.”

“She views work with love, not in terms of hours. Her commitment is about timing, not strict limits. This is why everyone feels like Rashmika is part of the family,” he added. His statement gained mixed reactions from social media users.

Deepika Padukone's controversy Recently, Deepika Padukone parted ways with two Telugu films-- Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel over her 8-hour work shift demand.

