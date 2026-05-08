90s icons reboot careers on social media, walk nostalgia-Gen Z tightrope

Roshan Abbas, TV host turned entrepreneur and creator, recalls that two years ago, he felt that his generation could only consume, not create, content on social media. He, however, realized that employing managers would make social media much more accessible. “When I did television, it wasn’t up to me to decide the duration, timing or aesthetics of the show. I was on set to perform. The same model applies to content creation today, the managers handle the technical aspects, and we focus on the content,” he said.