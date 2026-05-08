90s icons reboot careers on social media, walk nostalgia-Gen Z tightrope

Popular yesteryear video jockeys, actors, and musicians who rode the wave of post-liberalisation aspirations in the 1990s, before fading into near-oblivion, are now staging a second innings on social media platforms.
Popular yesteryear video jockeys, actors, and musicians who rode the wave of post-liberalisation aspirations in the 1990s, before fading into near-oblivion, are now staging a second innings on social media platforms.
These include Rahul Roy, who became an overnight sensation with his 1990 romantic hit Ashiqui, video jockeys Mini Mathur and Maria Goretti, and actors Dalip Tahil and Govinda. Some of them regularly create content, while others channel their creativity to their primary businesses such as live shows, concerts, and life-coaching.
These include Rahul Roy, who became an overnight sensation with his 1990 romantic hit Ashiqui, video jockeys Mini Mathur and Maria Goretti, and actors Dalip Tahil and Govinda. Some of them regularly create content, while others channel their creativity to their primary businesses such as live shows, concerts, and life-coaching.
However, as they attempt to reinvent themselves, they are discovering a digital world divided along generational lines. The real challenge lies in finding their niche and striking the right balance between millennial nostalgia and Gen Z scepticism, all while competing in an increasingly crowded creator economy. The fear of being labelled “cringe” is constant and real, as Rahul Roy recently discovered. The actor, whose songs became love anthems, was criticised for recreating the iconic Aashiqui track Nazar Ke Samne with a content creator.
Shenaz Treasuryvala was one of India’s youngest VJs back in the day, best known for her TV show ‘MTV’s Most Wanted’, and Bollywood films like ‘Ishq Vishk’ and ‘Delhi Belly’. She is now a successful travel vlogger with 1.5 million followers on Instagram.
“I got introduced to Instagram in 2018, while pursuing my acting career in the USA, when work was inconsistent. Since I already knew YouTube and had an interest in travel and photography, I started creating content, and one of my vlogs shot in Bali went viral overnight, clocking in a million views in a day. Followers and brand deals followed,” she recounts.
Treasuryvala got her first brand deal from Ola, and moved back to India. There has been no looking back since then.
Roshan Abbas, TV host turned entrepreneur and creator, recalls that two years ago, he felt that his generation could only consume, not create, content on social media. He, however, realized that employing managers would make social media much more accessible. “When I did television, it wasn’t up to me to decide the duration, timing or aesthetics of the show. I was on set to perform. The same model applies to content creation today, the managers handle the technical aspects, and we focus on the content,” he said.
To successfully use social media as a launchpad for restarting their careers without coming across as outdated or cringeworthy, Abbas believes creators of his age group must find a niche that suits them. He also highlighted that his generation of creators has the advantage of nostalgia, comfort and relatability that the audience seeks, which also appeals to brands.
Industry analysts agree.
“Nostalgia-led content tends to perform better in terms of watch time, comments and shares among the audience in their 30s and 40s, who also have a high purchasing power,” said Shudeep Majumdar, co-founder of influencer marketing firm Zefmo. “Brands prefer 90s icons for this nostalgia-based marketing because they come with an embedded trust. They are safe bets with constant engagement and less controversial. It works well for fintech, auto and even D2C brands.”
Fintech firm Cred, social media giant Meta and skin-cream maker Vicco are some of the brands that have tapped into nostalgia-based marketing with some of these creators.
Tahil, 73, known for his role as the crafty businessman Bijlani in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), is creating waves on social media. With more than 381,000 Instagram followers, his meme-led, nostalgia-driven content often garners millions of views.
Roy, Govinda, Mathur, Tahil and Goretti had yet to respond to Mint's queries.
Cyrus Broacha, anchor and comic, says traditional media opportunities are declining and 80% of work comes from the internet. However, he draws a line between the legacy built over years of experience on TV and the second innings on social media.
“The content we are used to putting out on TV is polished and pristine. I have noted that raw content like a silly joke or an argument draws more engagement online,” he said. He added that he does not actively attempt to woo Gen Z or users older than him. Rather, he focuses on creating relatable content for people of his age.
But when pitted against influencers in their 20s and 30s, the digital world isn't as fair when it comes to monetisation opportunities for creators in their 50s. They have to take up any opportunity that comes up, whether for events, brand shows, advertisements, or entertainment acts, Broacha said.
A prime example of this is Ruby Bhatia, one of India’s first VJs for Chanel V, and a household name in the early 90s. Today, at 52, she actively posts on social media, offering life coaching, video calls, wishes, and brand promotions, and does so for as little as ₹500-3,000, she says in her Instagram reels. Bhatia declined to respond to Mint's queries.
Many celebrities use social media to funnel audiences into their alternative careers like shows, businesses, books, or performances. For instance, Luke Kenny regularly posts about his shows and musical performances. “I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to continue a considerable relevance on the Big Screen as well as the streaming platforms. The stage and music performance are a constant formidable bridge to both those elements,” Kenny wrote, replying to Mint’s queries.