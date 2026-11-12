90-year-old Salim Khan holds hands with wife Salma Khan in rare pic, son Sohail Khan pens emotional note

Actor, producer Sohail Khan treated fans to a sweet surprise on the internet. Taking to his Instagram account, Khan posted rare glimpses of his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan. He shared the couple's picture as both were seen sitting together at their house.
In the picture, Salim Khan and Salma Khan shared a heartfelt moment as both held hands. They were seen seated on a bed. Sharing the picture, Sohail Khan shared his feelings about being their son.
Growing emotional, Sohail Khan wrote in the caption, "No children in the world can be more fortunate than this.”
See post here:
The post has now gone viral on the internet, earning adorable reactions from fans and friends. Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani responded to the post with a heart emoji in the comments. Zareen Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Bina Kak, Deanne Panday and Warda Khan S Nadiadwala also reacted to the post.
Sshura Khan, who is married to Arbaaz Khan, also left a heart emoji in the comments.
Salim Khan and Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) got married in 1964. The couple has four biological children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan. They adopted their fifth child, Arpita Khan, who is now married to Aayush Sharma.
Salim Khan also married veteran actor Helen in 1981.
Salim Khan turned 90 last year. However, he was hospitalised earlier this year after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. T
alking about the health scare, Sohail Khan revealed in the reality show, Alliance, that he broke down after doctors told him that they might lose his father. Salim Khan remained admitted in the hospital for almost a month.
“Actually, I fear, when my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back he was hospitalised and he went into a semi-coma. And I was staying with him in the hospital. My heart sank when the doctor said you might lose him. I was like, my father, my mother, somebody who are very dear to me... And I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I will operate because for me my parents are my life, everything,” Sohail Khan said as per Hindustan Times.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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