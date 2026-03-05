A 270-degree mandap at St. Regis; Bachchans, Dhoni in attendance: Inside Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding celebrations, “SaaJ”, have officially begun on Thursday, March 5. The son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is happening at The St Regis in South Mumbai.

The star-studded guest list has already begun arriving at the venue to bless the couple. Among the early arrivals were Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving at the venue with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla were also seen arriving at the venue for Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

Star cricketers, former and present, were also seen at the event. Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Irfaan Pathan were among the early attendees to reach the wedding ceremony.

High-profile politicians such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP Working President Praful Patel and others were also in attendance.

Sachin Tendulkar has also personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A peek into the mandap Eternity by Trinity, the planners for the Tendulkar wedding, shared with LiveMint that the wedding ceremony, hosted at The St Regis, Mumbai, is centred around a striking 270-degree mandap installation, said the planners.

This layout will allow the guests seated around the ballroom to witness the rituals comfortably while maintaining a sense of intimacy within a larger gathering.

Eternity said that Arjun-Saaniya's wedding blends cultural authenticity while also ensuring that the experience remains intimate and meaningful for the families involved.

“The celebrations are thoughtfully designed as a two-part cultural narrative reflecting the backgrounds of both families,” the planners told LiveMint. Personal traditions from both families were incorporated into the celebrations.

Eternity shared that their Mehendi function reflected Saaniya's Punjabi cultural elements, while the wedding ceremony will honour the groom’s Maharashtrian heritage.

The wedding will have a traditional sit-down Pangat dining experience, which requires extensive coordination to serve a large guest list in a structured and authentic format.

The wedding planners also shared that there are special arrangements to ensure privacy and seamless guest movement throughout the celebrations.

“A personalised QR-code based entry system was introduced to manage guest access securely while maintaining discretion, especially given the presence of several high-profile attendees,” they said.

Vismay Chokshi, Founder and Director of Eternity by Trinity, said that the company has always believed that a wedding is as much about the families as it is about the couple.

“Being entrusted with such a personal milestone was a responsibility we carried with great care. Our focus throughout was to protect the intimacy of the celebration and allow the family to truly be present in every moment,” Chokshi said.

“Watching Arjun and Saaniya finally stand together in the mandap, knowing we had protected their privacy and welcomed their loved ones with such care, was an incredibly fulfilling moment one I will always cherish,” Gehna Alimchandani, CEO of Eternity by Trinity, said.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

Saaniya is also a Designated Partner and Director at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai, as per records from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

About Arjun Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar, the 26-year-old all-rounder, has played five IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He has also made 13 runs in his IPL career so far.

Arjun currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his debut for Mumbai in 2021.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint



