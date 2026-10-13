'A befitting end': Mohanlal lauds Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' amid box-office success

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion, the final chapter of the Hindi film franchise, continues to perform well at the box office following its theatrical release on October 2. The film has now secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026.

Amid its commercial success, Mohanlal, who played the lead role in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, has praised Ajay Devgn and the team behind the Hindi instalment for bringing the popular story to a fitting conclusion.

In a video released by Star Studio 18, the Malayalam superstar shared his reaction after watching the film.

"I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."

Drishyam: The Conclusion box-office collection According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹6.25 crore in net domestic earnings on its 11th day in theatres. The collection came from 13,605 shows across India.

The film's cumulative domestic gross collection has reached ₹378.24 crore, while its net earnings in India stand at ₹315.25 crore.

Overseas markets contributed another ₹2.50 crore in gross earnings on Day 11, taking the film's total international gross collection to ₹111.50 crore.

With these figures, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has accumulated ₹489.74 crore worldwide and is now approaching the ₹500-crore milestone.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge tops 2026 box office charts Despite its strong performance, Drishyam: The Conclusion remains behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which continues to lead the box-office rankings for films released in 2026.

The film has recorded ₹1,149.30 crore in net domestic collections and a worldwide gross of ₹1,813.39 crore, making it the highest-grossing release of the year so far.

Drishyam 3: Cast, franchise and story The Drishyam franchise follows Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a murder changes their lives.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay in the third instalment, while Tabu reprises her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran returns as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor is also part of the cast.

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The Hindi franchise began with Drishyam in 2015, which was a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 2 followed in 2022, continuing Vijay and his family's story.

With Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the Hindi franchise reaches its final chapter.

Reviewing the film, film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh had highly praised Ajay Devgn's concluding chapter.

On X, Adarsh wrote, “Lives up to the mammoth expectations... This is, without doubt, the BEST FILM in the #Drishyam franchise and also among the BEST FILMS of 2026... SURE-SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. #DrishyamTheConclusionReview.”