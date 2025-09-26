A British court throws out terror-related charge against Irish-language hip-hop group Kneecap member

LONDON (AP) — A London court on Friday threw out a terror-related charge against a member of the controversial Irish-language hip-hop group Kneecap, basing its decision on a technical error in the way the charge was brought forward.

Rapper Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, had been charged with a single count for waving a flag of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is banned in Britain as a terrorist organization, during a London concert last year.

But chief magistrate Paul Goldspring sitting at Woolwich Crown Court said the case should be thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against the rapper was brought.

“These proceedings were instituted unlawfully and are null,” he said.

The three-member Kneecap, which hails from Belfast, Northern Ireland, has faced criticism for political statements seeming to glorify militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Hungary and Canada have previously banned the group.

Kneecap has accused critics of trying to silence the band because of its support for the Palestinian cause throughout the war in Gaza. The band says it doesn't support Hezbollah and Hamas nor condone violence.

Ó hAnnaidh, 27, had claimed the prosecution was politically motivated effort to silence the band’s support for Palestinians.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the move, saying the charges were part of “a calculated attempt to silence those who stand up and speak out against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.”