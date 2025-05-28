A Complete Unknown OTT release: Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet to stream from THIS date

Timothée Chalamet’s much-talked-about Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is set to release on OTT in India on May 31, 2025. The film will be available to stream on JioHotstar, following its theatrical premiere on December 25, 2024.

A Complete Unknown OTT release date OUT Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown explores the early life of iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, focusing on his rise to fame and the cultural shift he brought to the music scene.

Chalamet’s performance as Dylan has been widely praised, with reviews highlighting his dedication to capturing the singer’s unique voice and stage presence. He reportedly performed all his own singing for the film, adding authenticity to the role.

The film’s title comes from Dylan’s famous song ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, which includes the lyric: “How does it feel to be on your own, with no direction home, a complete unknown...”

About A Complete Unknown The story dives into Dylan’s move from folk to rock music and his complicated relationship with fellow folk legend Joan Baez, played by 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Monica Barbaro. The film also stars Elle Fanning in a supporting role.

Since its Christmas Day release in cinemas, A Complete Unknown has received attention for its detailed portrayal of Bob Dylan’s transformation from a shy Minnesota musician to a global cultural icon.

With strong performances, period-accurate styling, and a powerful soundtrack, the film promises to be a must-watch for fans of Dylan, Chalamet, or anyone interested in the evolution of modern music.