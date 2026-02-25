A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday opened the door to Paramount Skydance after its CEO, David Ellison, raised the offer to $31 per share.

The Warner board determined that Paramount's revised bid, which includes improved terms and strengthened financing, could result in an offer that is superior to its deal with Netflix.

The Warner board has not reached that determination yet and will continue its talks with Paramount.

Here is a timeline from the founding of Time Inc and Warner Bros to the company's latest breakup and potential sale.

Date Event

1923 Warner Bros was founded by brothers Harry,

Albert, Sam and Jack Warner as a film studio in

Hollywood. It revolutionized cinema with the

introduction of synchronized sound in films.

1969 Kinney National Company, a conglomerate that

later transitioned into media, buys Warner

Bros-Seven Arts and later spins off its

non-media businesses.

1972 HBO is founded by Charles Dolan with backing

from Time. It was the first U.S.

subscription-based cable network, offering

uncut, commercial-free movies and live sports,

pioneering premium cable television.

1990 Time Inc merges with Warner Communications in a

$14 billion deal, hailed as a "marriage of

content and distribution", creating Time

Warner, then the largest media company in the

world.

1996 Time Warner merges with Turner Broadcasting,

gaining Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT and a vast

film library of classic films.

2000 Time Warner merges with AOL, forming AOL Time

Warner, the largest merger in history at the

time, aiming to marry traditional and digital

media.

2002 AOL Time Warner merger begins to unravel as

AOL's value collapses with the launch of an SEC

investigation, prompted by allegations of

accounting irregularities and inflated revenue

reports at AOL.

2003 CEO Steve Case resigns from AOL Time Warner.

2004 Time Warner sells Warner Music to a private

equity group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. for $2.6

billion.

2009 Time Warner fully spins off Time Warner Cable,

which had already been partially separated in

2007, ending its role in cable distribution.

2009 Time Warner spins off AOL.

2013 Time Warner spins off Time, its magazine

division, which includes Time, People, Fortune

and Sports Illustrated, marking its formal exit

from publishing.

2016 AT&T announces acquisition of Time Warner for

$85 billion.

2018 AT&T completes its acquisition of Time Warner

after regulator approval, renaming it

WarnerMedia.

2021 AT&T announces it will spin off WarnerMedia and

merge it with Discovery Inc to create a new

standalone media company.

2022 WarnerMedia and Discovery complete their merger

in a $43 billion deal.

June 9, 2025 Warner Bros Discovery announces it will

separate into two companies — one focusing on

streaming and studios businesses, while the

second will house its cable TV assets.

October 21, Warner Bros Discovery's board rejects a

2025 Paramount Skydance offer of nearly $60 billion,

or $24 per share, a source familiar with the

matter exclusively tells Reuters. The company

says it is weighing a potential sale amid

interest from several suitors.

November 18, Warner Bros Discovery's board wants Paramount

2025 Skydance to sweeten its bid to $30 per share,

valuing the company at $74.34 billion, Axios

reports.

November 21, Warner Bros Discovery receives preliminary

2025 buyout bids from Paramount Skydance, Comcast

and Netflix — who were asked to improve their

offers.

December 1, Warner Bros Discovery receives a second round

2025 of bids, including a mostly cash offer from

Netflix.

December 4, Paramount Skydance accuses Warner Bros

2025 Discovery of running an unfair sale process

that favors Netflix over other bidders, CNBC

reports, citing a letter sent by the newly

merged media company.

December 5, Netflix is in exclusive talks to

2025 buy Warner Bros Discovery's film and television

studios along with its streaming assets after

offering $28 per share, a source says.

December 5, Netflix agrees to buy Warner Bros Discovery's

2025 film and TV studios and streaming division for

$72 billion, or $27.75 per share.

December 9, Paramount Skydance makes a hostile bid for

2025 Warner Bros Discovery in a deal valued at

$108.4 billion or $30 per share.

December 17, Warner Bros Discovery's board rejects Paramount

2025 Skydance's hostile $108.4 billion bid, saying

it failed to provide adequate financing

assurances.

December 23, Paramount Skydance amends its offer to buy

2025 Warner Bros Discovery to include a $40.4

billion personal guarantee from Larry Ellison.

January 7, Warner Bros Discovery rejects Paramount

2026 Skydance's amended hostile bid despite Larry

Ellison's guarantee.

January 12, Paramount Skydance files lawsuit to force

2026 Warner Bros Discovery to disclose details of

its deal with Netflix and plans to nominate

directors to Warner Bros Discovery's board.

January 20, Netflix amends its bid to an all‑cash offer for

2026 Warner Bros Discovery's studio and streaming

units and secures unanimous approval from the

Warner Bros board without increasing the $82.7

billion purchase price.

January 22, Paramount Skydance extends its hostile tender

2026 offer for Warner Bros Discovery to February 20,

seeking more time to win investors.

February 3, U.S. senators grill Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos

2026 at a hearing over how the company's acquisition

of Warner Bros Discovery would affect

competition in the entertainment industry.

February 5, U.S. President Donald Trump says he will stay

2026 out of the bidding war for Warner Bros

Discovery, a reversal from his comments late

last year.

February 10, Paramount Skydance revises its $30-per-share

2026 all-cash offer for Warner Bros, adding a

25-cent-per-share fee for every quarter the

transaction does not close beyond December 31,

2026. Paramount also says it will fund the $2.8

billion termination fee Warner Bros owes

Netflix if the deal falls through.

February 17, Warner Bros rejects Paramount's revised bid and

2026 gives the Hollywood Studio seven days to see if

it can come up with a better deal to buy the

owner of HBO Max and the "Harry Potter"

franchise.

February 24, Warner Bros Discovery says it is considering a

2026 sweetened bid from Paramount Skydance without

disclosing the value of the deal.

February 24, Warner Bros Discovery opens the

2026 door to Paramount after its CEO, David Ellison,

raises the offer to $31 per share.