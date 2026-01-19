A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 release in India: When and where to watch

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 release in India: The new Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is here. The makers dropped the first episode of the show, which is based onGeorge R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms follows the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg. Set many years before Game of Thrones, the show is a prequel which explores Westeros during Targaryen rule.
The HBO show will be released in phases, with each episode. The makers have now shared the release dates, timings and more details for each region, as the UK and US will be able to watch the show at different timings.
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will stream on HBO and HBO Max in the US. In the UK, it will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
In India, the show is available on Jio Hotstar. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms officially premiered in India on January 19 at 8:30 AM IST on Jio Hotstar with its first episode. It is titled ‘The Hedge Knight’ with a runtime of 42 minutes.
Check out the show's global streaming timings for all regions
United States (Eastern Time – ET): 10:00 PM, Sunday, January 18
United States (Pacific Time – PT): 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 18
Canada (Eastern Time): 10:00 PM, Sunday, January 18
Central Europe (CET – France, Germany, Spain, Italy): 4:00 AM, Monday, January 19
Eastern Europe (EET): 5:00 AM, Monday, January 19
South Africa (SAST): 5:00 AM, Monday, January 19
Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia – GST): 7:00 AM, Monday, January 19
India (IST): 8:30 AM, Monday, January 19
Sri Lanka (IST): 8:30 AM, Monday, January 19
Singapore (SGT): 11:00 AM, Monday, January 19
Philippines (PHT): 11:00 AM, Monday, January 19
China (CST): 11:00 AM, Monday, January 19
Japan (JST): 12:00 PM, Monday, January 19
South Korea (KST): 12:00 PM, Monday, January 19
Australia (AEST): 1:00 PM, Monday, January 19
New Zealand (NZDT): 3:00 PM, Monday, January 19
Check trailer here:
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow a weekly release plan. It consists of six episodes in season one. All of the episodes come with a runtime of 35-45 minutes.
Check out the show episode schedule:
Episode 1 – The Hedge Knight – January 18
Episode 2 – Hard Salt Beef – January 25
Episode 3 – The Squire – February 1
Episode 4 – Seven – February 8
Episode 5 – Title to be announced – February 15
Episode 6 – Title to be announced (Season finale) – February 22
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms stars Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Daniel Ings, Shaun Thomas, Tanzyn Crawford and Danny Webb among others.
