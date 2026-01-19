A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 release in India: When and where to watch

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 release in India: The new Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is here. The makers dropped the first episode of the show, which is based onGeorge R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms follows the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg. Set many years before Game of Thrones, the show is a prequel which explores Westeros during Targaryen rule.

Advertisement

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 release The HBO show will be released in phases, with each episode. The makers have now shared the release dates, timings and more details for each region, as the UK and US will be able to watch the show at different timings.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will stream on HBO and HBO Max in the US. In the UK, it will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

When and where to watch A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 in India In India, the show is available on Jio Hotstar. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms officially premiered in India on January 19 at 8:30 AM IST on Jio Hotstar with its first episode. It is titled ‘The Hedge Knight’ with a runtime of 42 minutes.

Advertisement

Also Read | A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Review: A Game of Thrones story with heart

Check out the show's global streaming timings for all regions

United States (Eastern Time – ET): 10:00 PM, Sunday, January 18

United States (Pacific Time – PT): 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 18

Canada (Eastern Time): 10:00 PM, Sunday, January 18

Central Europe (CET – France, Germany, Spain, Italy): 4:00 AM, Monday, January 19

Eastern Europe (EET): 5:00 AM, Monday, January 19

South Africa (SAST): 5:00 AM, Monday, January 19

Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia – GST): 7:00 AM, Monday, January 19

India (IST): 8:30 AM, Monday, January 19

Sri Lanka (IST): 8:30 AM, Monday, January 19

Singapore (SGT): 11:00 AM, Monday, January 19

Philippines (PHT): 11:00 AM, Monday, January 19

China (CST): 11:00 AM, Monday, January 19

Japan (JST): 12:00 PM, Monday, January 19

Advertisement

South Korea (KST): 12:00 PM, Monday, January 19

Australia (AEST): 1:00 PM, Monday, January 19

New Zealand (NZDT): 3:00 PM, Monday, January 19

Check trailer here:

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms episode release dates A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow a weekly release plan. It consists of six episodes in season one. All of the episodes come with a runtime of 35-45 minutes.

Advertisement

Check out the show episode schedule:

Episode 1 – The Hedge Knight – January 18

Episode 2 – Hard Salt Beef – January 25

Episode 3 – The Squire – February 1

Episode 4 – Seven – February 8

Episode 5 – Title to be announced – February 15

Episode 6 – Title to be announced (Season finale) – February 22