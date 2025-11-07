Young influencers and celebrities who left us too soon: Anunay Sood, Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput and more

The news of 32-year-old travel influencer Anunay Sood’s demise has shocked a large number of people in the online community. Sood had built a following through slow-travel films and photography. His family confirmed the loss through a brief statement shared on his Instagram account, asking for privacy and offering no details on the cause.

Advertisement

The timing felt abrupt. Only days earlier, he had posted updates from Las Vegas, still documenting roads, skies, and cars the way he always did. His work had appeared consistently in creator recognition lists, including Forbes India’s digital talent rankings.

Advertisement

Here is a look at other young influencers and celebrities who have passed away in recent years.

Emman Atienza Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, daughter of Kim Atienza, died at the age of 19 in Los Angeles. She had recently relocated to the US. The cause of death was ruled suicide. She was known for blending mental health conversations with lifestyle content. Her family and supporters have since spoken about digital harassment and the emotional weight of public visibility.

Stacey Hatfield Australia-based nutrition and wellness influencer, Stacey Hatfield, passed away at 34, following complications after childbirth. Her husband made the announcement through a short message online. Followers remembered her for measured health advice and community-driven interactions.

Anna Grace Phelan TikTok creator Anna Grace Phelan, 19, had shared updates about her cancer treatment with viewers. Her final video spoke about her tumor becoming inoperable. Her family announced her passing one week later. Many followers had closely followed her journey.

Ben Bader Lifestyle and finance content creator Ben Bader, 25, died in October this year. His girlfriend shared the news with fans, while the cause of death still remains unclear.

Valeria Marquez On 13 May 2025, the 23-year-old beauty influencer was shot dead while live-streaming from her salon in Guadalajara. The incident is under investigation.

Daniel Naroditsky A few weeks ago, US chess grandmaster and online educator Daniel Naroditsky, 29, passed away unexpectedly. His club confirmed the news, while the cause of death was not shared.

Advertisement

Kelley Mack Actor Kelley Mack, known for her role in The Walking Dead, passed away at 33 due to brain tumor. She had also appeared in 9-1-1 and Chicago Med, and was often remembered for the warmth she carried into each role.

Lucy Markovic Croatian model Lucy Markovic died at 27 following complications from an arteriovenous malformation. She worked for major brands including Givenchy, Versace, and Armani, and was formerly the runner-up on Australia’s Next Top Model Season 9.

Marshawn Kneeland Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died at 24 on November 6, only days after scoring his first NFL touchdown. No additional details were publicly shared.

Aaliyah R&B star Aaliyah died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, at the age of 22. The aircraft was later found to have been overloaded. She played a major role in reshaping the sound and image of R&B during the early 2000s.

Advertisement

Heath Ledger Actor Heath Ledger, famous for his role of The Joker in The Dark Knight, was 28 when he died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in 2008. It was stated at that time that he was using the medication for anxiety and insomnia.

Cameron Boyce Disney Channel actor and activist Cameron Boyce died at 20 in 2019 due to complications related to epilepsy. Following his passing, his family founded The Cameron Boyce Foundation to continue his humanitarian work.

Siddharth Shukla The 40-year-old actor died on 2 September 2021 after a heart attack in Mumbai. He was known widely for winning Bigg Boss 13 and his roles in TV soap operas.

Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on 14 June 2020. Authorities stated that the cause of death was suicide. His passing led to widespread public reaction and ongoing discussions around mental health in the entertainment industry.

FAQs Who are some of the young influencers who died in 2025? Notable names included Anunay Sood, Emman Atienza, Stacey Hatfield, Anna Grace Phelan, Ben Bader, Valeria Márquez, and Daniel Naroditsky.

What was Anunay Sood’s age? He was 32 years old.

What was the cause of Emman Atienza’s death? Her death was ruled a suicide.