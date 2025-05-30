A look into Carrie Bradshaw’s new Gramercy apartment - Know net worth of 1,700-square-foot home in 'And Just Like That’

Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker, playing Carrie Bradshaw in the “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That" is set to excite and entertain audience with her new home. An upgrade from one-bedroom West Village apartment to beautiful brownstone in the exclusive Gramercy Park area sets a twist in the tale. This will enable her on-again boyfriend - Aidan, played by John Corbett, to have sufficient space in the stunning 1,700-square-foot apartment, which is big enough for two.

A Season 3 promo gives a glimpse of Carrie's new home, shows the actress outside her townhouse, while the caption states, “Let’s hear it for the dress and a new address.” Turning over a new leaf, this house marks new beginning in Carrie's life which also featured in the “Coming Soon to Max” trailer.

The new home located at 3 Gramercy Park West is in the spotlight and is making headlines for its net worth. This property will feature in “And Just Like That” Season 3.

Season 2 concludes with Aidan informing Carrie that they have to put their relationship on hold for the coming five years. He makes this move to escape the city and take care of his son. Meanwhile, Aidan's longtime lover - Carrie's is left alone in her brand-new expensive house.

The Gramercy property in question was listed for $4,495,000, and it sold for that price, The New York Post reported citing listing from 2019. A real estate expert Lauren Mitinas-Kelly revealed that Carrie’s place would be worth roughly $2.4 million compared with others in the same location from the last 12 months.

Besides the whopping estimate of the property, the real estate expert revealed that the house would still sell between $4.5 and $5 million today because of the prime location of the property. She noted that there has been an “overall uptick in pricing in downtown co-ops since the pandemic.” The estate is located directly on the park.