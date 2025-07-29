A Minute With: Musician and writer Tim Minchin looks back  

By Sarah Mills

LONDON, 2025 -Tim Minchin's latest album "Time Machine" is a collection of songs that the now successful 49-year-old wrote, but never recorded, back in his twenties, when he couldn't get a record deal.

After gaining critical success as a comedian in 2005, the British-Australian Minchin went on to write the music and lyrics for hit West End musical "Matilda the Musical" and signed with record label BMG in 2020.

In an interview with Reuters, Minchin reflects on his new record as well as his songwriting and views on social media.

Below are excerpts edited for length and brevity.

Q: Your album is out, how does that make you feel?

"I feel really reflective. But also I've reached a point in my career ... where I just feel like ... here's my offer ... and because I don't read social media anymore and I won't read reviews, it's just out in the world... And hopefully people listen to it."

Q: How would you describe your music?

"I think the way I use words is slightly different from a lot of singer/songwriters... Most pop songs, they're broad, you can hear in them what you want ... whereas mine are like - ''oh no, this is what the song's about'."

Q: Is there a difference writing music for yourself or characters such as Matilda?

"I always feel like in a way, I'm placing myself in someone else's shoes... some of my songs are really personal and they're really about me. But it is a craft - songwriting - and that can mean placing yourself in a particular emotional state."

Q: What makes you feel inspired at the moment?

"My job is to put good ideas into the world and beautiful stories and make people feel things... That job of spreading empathy and joy and laughter and emotion and if I can do that and feel optimistic ... then I'm one person not being a cynic."

Q: Do you wish you had released this album in your twenties?

"The greatest thing that ever happened to me is not getting success (then) ... it's terrible for people... I'm very happy that I'm just gently putting these songs out into the world (now)."