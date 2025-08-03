A Quiet Place 3 update: John Krasinski returns to write, direct and produce famous apocalyptic franchise

John Krasinski is officially returning to the world of silence and suspense as the director, writer, and producer of ‘A Quiet Place Part 3’, Paramount Pictures has confirmed.

While casting details remain unannounced, it is currently unknown whether Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds — who starred alongside Krasinski in the original 2018 film — will reprise their roles.

Fans hoping for a full reunion of the Abbott family may be disappointed, as the studio has teased. If you don’t know what happens to Krasinski’s character, we won’t spoil it, but don’t expect a family reunion.

More About The Film Plot details are being tightly guarded, with the story of the next chapter in the post-apocalyptic franchise still under wraps.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 9, 2027. It will be produced by Krasinski and Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions — which holds a first-look deal with Paramount — in collaboration with Platinum Dunes.

Krasinski previously directed the first two entries in the Quiet Place series, which has been a massive commercial success, earning over $900 million globally. Most recently, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’, a spin-off released in 2024 and directed by Michael Sarnoski, expanded the universe beyond the original storyline.

Krasinski shared the news of his return to the director’s chair via Instagram, rekindling excitement among fans of the franchise.

The announcement arrives as Paramount Global, the parent company of Paramount Pictures, nears the completion of its sale to Skydance — a merger expected to finalise next week.