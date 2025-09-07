‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ teaser out: The Jonas Brothers race home for the holidays in Disney+ film

Christmas has come early for fans of the Jonas Brothers. On Friday, September 5, Disney+ released the first teaser trailer for ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’, a festive comedy adventure starring Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas as themselves.

Advertisement

‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ trailer out The film follows the brothers as they try to make it home to New York from London in time to spend Christmas with their families. However, things quickly go wrong after a concert in Europe, and their journey turns into a chaotic mission filled with delays, disasters—and even wolves.

Advertisement

In the teaser, Randall Park appears as a fictional band manager, asking if the brothers are sure they can manage without him. “It’s one night, Brad, we’ll be fine,” Nick replies—just before everything starts to fall apart.

Also Read | Priyanka rushes out of room in UV mask as Nick starts impromptu performance

From a car breakdown in snowy woods to hiding from royal guards, the trailer hints at a fun, over-the-top holiday adventure. At one point, Joe yells to Kevin, “I’m sorry we never got to hear you sing!” as they appear to face danger in the forest. “Thank you!” Kevin screams back.

Meet the Rest of the Cast The cast includes several big names, such as Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Chloe Bennet, Andrew Barth Feldman and Andrea Martin. ‘Modern Family’ star Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays Santa Claus, while musicians Kenny G and Justin Tranter appear as themselves. Tranter also created original music for the film.

Advertisement

The Jonas Brothers first announced the project in January on Good Morning America, with a teaser video referencing the famous ‘Love Actually’ cue card scene.