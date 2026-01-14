‘AA 23’ x ‘LK7’: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for pan-India film

Pan-Indian star Allu Arjun has joined hands with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 23rd film, tentatively titled ‘AA 23’. The highly anticipated project will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is expected to deliver a large-scale cinematic experience.

The collaboration comes after Allu Arjun’s massive success with the Pushpa franchise and marks a new chapter in his career. The announcement, made around the Bhogi festival, quickly created a buzz on social media.

Big collaboration announced ahead of Sankranti What fans had been speculating for months has now been confirmed. Allu Arjun, who delivered record-breaking success with the Pushpa films, has signed his next project with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was officially launched just ahead of Makar Sankranti, making it a festive announcement for audiences.

With two major names coming together, expectations around the film are high.

Anirudh Ravichander on board for music Along with the collaboration announcement, it was revealed that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for ‘AA 23’. This marks another collaboration between Anirudh and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The announcement was accompanied by a slickly produced video featuring a powerful background score titled ‘23’, with lyrics by Heisenberg and vocals by Hector Salamanca.

The film is expected to go on floors sometime later this year. For now, the makers are keeping details about the genre and storyline under tight wraps.

Allu Arjun’s post-Pushpa phase ‘AA 23’ marks a major shift for Allu Arjun after spending nearly five years in the Pushpa universe under director Sukumar. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (2021) created waves at the box office, while Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) went on to become the highest-grossing film in history, earning a worldwide collection of ₹1,871 cr.

The character of Pushpa Raj — a daily labourer-turned-smuggler — helped establish Allu Arjun as a pan-India superstar and one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Lokesh Kanagaraj expands his creative ambitions Lokesh Kanagaraj continues to balance commercial cinema with unconventional storytelling. Known for films such as ‘Leo’ and the ensemble project ‘Coolie’, the director has been building his own cinematic universe while also exploring acting and writing.